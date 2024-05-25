Late Homer Deflates Titans in High-Scoring Affair

Ottawa, ON - Despite a seven-run fifth inning, the Ottawa Titans (6-7) conceded a late go-ahead home run to fall 11-10 to the Trois-Rivières Aigles (6-7) on Saturday.

Fresh off the Injured List - Brooks Walton (ND, 0-0) saw the Aigles send eight to the dish in the opening half inning, jumping out to a 4-0 lead. Doubles from Raphael Gladu and Mario Feliciano headlined the inning - while Dalton Combs and Steve Brown chipped in by driving in one tally each.

After allowing another in the second - the Titans made things a game again with a three-run shot in the third from AJ Wright. Pulling to within two, Wright's fourth homer of the year and third of the week had the Titans down 5-3.

Walton's season debut ended after three, where he allowed five runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Behind 6-3 - the Titans erupted against former big leaguer Jesen Therrien (ND, 0-0) in the fifth by sending 11 to the plate and scoring seven times on six hits. RBI singles from Jake Guenther, Christian Ibarra, and Jake Sanford set up a grand slam from Taylor Wright to put the Titans in front 10-6.

Ahead in the late innings - the Aigles pushed across a pair in the sixth against both Kyle White and Matt Voelker. With the bases loaded, LP Pelletier bounced into a double play, scoring one, before a second RBI double on the night from Raphael Gladu made it a 10-8 game.

Working a scoreless seventh - two stood aboard with two away against McLain Harris (loss, 0-1) in the eighth - who saw Dalton Combs deliver the blow with a three-run homer to right, putting the Aigles ahead for good.

The Titans had some hope in the ninth - putting the tying and winning runs in scoring position with one away against Michell Miliano (save, 1) - who struck out Jake Sanford and Taylor Wright to end the marathon.

Despite the loss, AJ Wright, Jason Dicochea, Jamey Smart, Jake Sanford, and Taylor Wright all recorded two hits - while Jake Guenther and Jackie Urbaez each reached base safely twice.

The Ottawa Titans end their homestand with the finale of a three-game set against the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

