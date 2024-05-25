Brilliant Pitching Leads Grizzlies to Shutout Win

Washington, Pa. - The Gateway Grizzlies got outstanding pitching from starter Teague Conrad (1-0) and five relievers on Saturday night at Wild Things Park, holding the home team to just two singles while racking up 14 strikeouts in a 2-0 shutout win over the Washington Wild Things to even the weekend series at one game apiece.

In the third, Gateway got both of their runs on four hits against Washington starter Zach Kirby (1-1). Jose Alvarez led off with a single, and was replaced at first base by Abdiel Diaz on a fielder's choice. Diaz then was put in motion, and Andrew Moritz smacked an RBI triple out to center field, making the score 1-0. Gabe Holt followed Moritz with an RBI bloop single over the drawn-in Wild Things infield to double the Grizzlies lead to 2-0.

Gateway would have opportunities to add on insurance throughout the rest of the game, as they had a runner reach base safely in every inning. They would not need it, however, thanks to Conrad, as the rookie right-hander pitched five and one-third innings in just his second pro start, striking out six to work around three walks and two hits allowed, both singles by Washington's Tyreque Reed. He left with the tying runs on base and one out in the sixth inning, but Nate Garkow picked up two strikeouts to keep the shutout going.

After Garkow led off the seventh by walking Ricardo Sanchez, Matt Hickey picked him up by getting out of the jam with a strikeout of his own after a pair of ground balls. In the eighth and ninth, the Wild Things would not once bring the tying run to the plate, as Osvaldo Berrios struck out the side in order in the eighth, and Lukas Veinbergs fanned two in a 1-2-3 ninth, completing the combined road blanking and ending the home team's nine-game win streak.

Having now clinched a winning road trip with their fourth win of the week, Gateway will look to win the series in the finale on Sunday, May 26, at Wild Things Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. CT.

