Late Rally Not Enough as Boomers Fall to Lake Erie

May 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A day after overcoming a five-run deficit to notch an extra-inning victory, the Schaumburg Boomers placed the tying runs on base in the ninth after entering trailing by five but could not complete the comeback in suffering a 7-4 loss to the Lake Erie Crushers on Saturday afternoon at Wintrust Field.

Brendan Knoll stepped in on short rest to make the start just two days after taking to the mound in Joliet and was brilliant to help the Boomers grab an early 2-0 lead. Knoll worked five innings and did not allow a hit, walking two and striking out five. Aaron Simmons, who has enjoyed a breakout week, scored both runs by notching doubles to right in the third and fifth. Alec Craig lifted a sacrifice fly to score Simmons in the third and Allante Hall singled sharply to knock him home in the fifth with his first RBI of the year.

With Knoll out of the game in the sixth Lake Erie struck for five runs, ending the no-hit bid with one out. The Crushers tacked on two more in the seventh to lead 7-2. The comeback effort in the ninth started with a two-out single from Tyler Depreta-Johnson. The next two batters reached to bring up newcomer Evan Orzech, who was making his first pro plate appearance. Orzech walked to force home a run and with the tying run on deck, Lake Erie brought in their closer. Craig walked to force home another run but Trevor Kuncl was able to record the final out for his third save,

Craig logged two hits and drove home two in the leadoff slot. The second baseman has reached base in every game this year including nine games reaching on multiple occasions. Simmons doubled twice and scored three times. The Wisconsin native owns six hits over the last three games with four doubles, three RBIs and five runs scored.

