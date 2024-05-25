ThunderBolts Drop Late Lead in Loss to Joliet

May 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Joliet Slammers scored five runs in the seventh and eighth innings to come from behind and defeat the ThunderBolts 6-3 in game two of a three-game series at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the second inning, the ThunderBolts (8-7) got the scoring started as Henry Kusiak walked and Emmanuel Sanchez singled in front of Thomas Rodriguez, who tripled in both runs.

Joliet (6-8) got their first run of the game two innings later. Jeissy De La Cruz singled and Matthew Warkentin followed with a double. An error at the end of the play allowed De La Cruz to score. It was the first run scored on ThunderBolts starter Will Armbruester this year in his third start.

The Bolts added a run to the lead on a Kingston Liniak sacrifice fly in the fifth, making it 3-1.

Armbruester, who cruised through the first six innings, gave up back-to-back hits to open the seventh. The Bolts called to the bullpen and the Slammers made their move. Victor Nova hit an RBI double and Jonathan Sierra tied the score with a run-scoring single. The next inning, they took their first lead on a two-run double from Antonio Valdez. Tommy Stevenson's sacrifice fly completed the scoring.

Brett Sanchez (1-0) pitched four shutout innings out of the Joliet bullpen to earn his first win. Tyler Naumann (1-2) took the loss. He allowed three runs on five hits over 0.2 innings.

The rubber match of the three-game set is scheduled for Sunday afternoon as Taylor Sugg (0-1, 7.71) starts against former ThunderBolt Zac Westcott (1-1, 3.18). It's JULIE Family Sunday at Ozinga Field and fans will be invited onto the field to play catch and get autographs after the game. Fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.