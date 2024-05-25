Tri-City Strikes Early and Often for Middle Game Victory

QUÉBEC, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (5-9) received a strong performance from the offense, and defeated the Québec Capitales (7-7) 6-5 on Saturday at Stade Canac.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the second straight night. Ryo Kohigashi walked Jaxon Hallmark. Oscar Campos drove in Hallmark with a double to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 advantage.

Tri-City added a run in the second. Robbie Merced was issued a free pass, and stole second base. Tyson Gingerich then walked. Afterward, Ryan Cash reached on a 6-5 fielder's choice, which moved Gingerich up 90 feet. Hallmark doubled in Gingerich to pull the 'Cats ahead, 2-0.

Gingerich picked up a one-out single in the fourth. He swiped second, and advanced to third on the same play thanks to an error from Jake MacKenzie. Hallmark collected his second RBI with a single to provide Tri-City with a 3-0 lead.

Québec retaliated in the fifth. Francisco Hernandez singled off Easton Klein, and went to second on the play after an error from Lamar Briggs. MacKenzie advanced Hernandez to third with a single, and stole second two batters later. Anthony Quirion knocked in a pair with a single to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The ValleyCats capitalized on the shaky command from the Capitales in the seventh. Alec Olund singled against Yusneil Padron, and Ian Walters worked a walk. Briggs brought in Olund with a single, and Walters went to third. Brandon Marklund entered, and Briggs swiped second. Merced went to first on a free pass to load the bases. Gingerich and Cash had back-to-back RBI walks to put Tri-City on top, 6-2.

MacKenzie began the bottom of the seventh with a double off Gino Sabatine. MacKenzie moved to third on a passed ball, and came around on a groundout from Justin Gideon to make it a 6-3 affair.

Rolando Heredia-Bustos came in for Sabatine in the eighth, and allowed a leadoff walk to Juremi Profar. Hernandez hit a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 6-5.

Nathan Medrano recorded the 'Cats first save of the season. He entered in the ninth, retiring the side in order, and struck out one.

Klein (1-1) earned the win. He threw five frames for his third consecutive start, and yielded two runs, one earned on six hits, walking one, and striking out two on a season-high 97 pitches.

Kohigashi (1-1) received the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing three runs, two earned on six hits, walking four, and striking out five.

Tri-City plays the rubber game in Québec tomorrow, Sunday, May 26 th . First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM EDT.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 | QUÉBEC 5

W: Easton Klein (1-1)

L: Ryo Kohigashi (1-1)

S: Nathan Medrano (1)

Attendance: 3,852

Time of Game: 3:04

