Otters Fall in Middle Game

May 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Evansville Otters dropped the middle game of a three-game series tonight against the Florence Y'alls 20-2 at Thomas More Stadium.

The Otters' (5-9) pitching staff stumbled early and the Y'alls (5-8) seized the opportunity.

Evansville's only two runs came in the fifth inning. After Florence scored six men in the third frame, the Otters answered with two walks and a two-out double from David Mendham to drive home the pair.

In the bottom of the inning, the Y'alls punched back, matching the Otters' two runs and adding an extra to make it a 9-2 game.

In the sixth inning, Florence tacked on seven more runs, before adding one in the seventh and three in the eighth to finalize the scoring.

Menham led the offense with a three-for-five day. He strung together a pair of doubles and runs batted in. Mason House picked up his first hit on a triple since returning from the injured list.

Johan Castillo (0-1) started the game on the hill, allowing six runs in two and a third innings. Each Evansville reliever allowed at least one run.

The Otters will attempt to shake off the loss and bounce back tomorrow in the series finale against the Y'alls. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:07 PM CT as Evansville looks to grab their first road series win of the 2024 season.

