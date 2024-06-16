Y'alls Ride Dad Power to Father's Day Win

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (11-20), presented by Towne Properties, shutout the Lake Erie Crushers (22-11) 7-0 on Family Funday.

Florence enjoyed a stellar start from rookie Randy Abshier in his professional debut six shutout innings with three hits allowed and six strikeouts. The Y'alls signed Abshier out of the University of Hawaii on Monday.

Abshier received some help from the bullpen: Logan Campbell struck out the side in his lone inning. Kent Klyman tossed another scoreless frame allowing just one hit. Ben Terwilliger entered to close out the shutout win. The bats came alive with a four-run first inning. Celebrating dads Craig Massey and T.J. Reeves capitalized in the first inning with a Massey two-run double and a Reeves two-run homer. Celebrating his first Father's Day, Reeves enjoyed a 2-for-4 showing with three RBIs.

The other young guys had some fun, too. In addition to Abshier's strong pro debut, left fielder Stephen Hrustich, who played his first professional game on Tuesday, knocked his first Frontier League home run on the way to a 2-4 ballgame.

Six players enjoyed a multi-knock game including Reeves, Hrustich, and the entire infield: first baseman Hank Zeisler, third baseman Brian Fuentes, second baseman Langston Ginder, and shortstop Alberti Chavez.

Florence hits the road to face Windy City on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. EST first pitch. Tuesday will mark the first of a seven game road trip for Florence.

