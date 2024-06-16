New York's Comeback Falls Short against Joliet

June 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders fell to the Joliet Slammers, 4-3 at Clover Stadium, when Frontier League RBI leader David Vinsky bounced into a game-ending double play with the tying run on third base.

Joliet jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning when 1B Matthew Warkentin welcomed Boulders newcomer, RHP Isaac Baez (0-1), with a three-run homer to the short porch in right field.

It would be 4-0 in the third after Jonathan Sierra's sacrifice fly.

Slammers RHP Jake Armstrong (2-2) left the game after five scoreless innings, and the Boulders rudely greeted LHP Zach Grace, who gave up a leadoff walk to Vinsky, RF Casey Dana's one out RBI double, and a run-scoring groundout by C Joe DeLuca.

DeLuca would make it 4-3 in the eighth with his seventh HR of the season and second in as many nights, a screaming line drive off the right field foul pole vs. RHP Cameron Smith.

RHP Tyler Vail pitched three scoreless innings in relief for New York, which fell to 20-10 on the season, after Baez tossed a quality start in his professional debut (6.0 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 1 W, 1 K).

Joliet RHP Cole Wesneski earned his second save, helping the Slammers improve to 14-18 and setting up the rubber game of the series. First pitch for the Fathers' Day matinee is scheduled for 1:35pm EDT.

Written by Jack Cunningham

Edited by Marc Ernay

