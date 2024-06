Boulders Slam Joliet in Rubber Game

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders made it eight series wins in their first 11 tries this season, taking Sunday's rubber game from the Joliet Slammers, 7-2 at Clover Stadium.

The Boulders (21-10) racked up 13 hits, reaching double digits in all three games. LF David Vinsky led the attack by going 3-for-5 and pulled back into a tie for the Frontier League lead with two RBI, giving him 35 on the year.

New York had four other batters rack up two hits apiece, including 1B Joe DeLuca, whose two-run double capped a three-run bottom of the third inning.

Joliet (14-19) opened the scoring with a two-run first against winning pitcher Mitchell Senger, who made - and won - his fourth straight quality start, giving up zero earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five over six innings.

The Boulders cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first on Vinsky's RBI double, then took the lead in the second, collecting four singles in a span of five hitters, including back-to-back runscoring hits from 2B Nick Gotta and SS Austin Dennis.

Every New York batter reached base least once - which also happened in Saturday night's middle game of the series.

On deck for the Boulders, following Monday's off day, a split four-game series with New Jersey. They visit the Jackals Tuesday night and Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm EDT. And the series concludes back in Pomona with a 5:00pm twi-night doubleheader on Thursday.

