Former Wild Thing Spencer Bivens Makes MLB Debut with Giants

June 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - For the second time in as many weeks, the Washington Wild Things have had a former player called up to the big leagues and that player has debuted. Today, right-handed pitcher Spencer Bivens, who played in the COVID-19 pod in Washington with the Steel City Slammin' Sammies under the Wild Things' umbrella and made nine appearances with the Wild Things in 2021, had his contract selected by the San Francisco Giants.

He proceeded to get the win in a Giants' victory over the Angels this afternoon, going three innings and allowing one run with four strikeouts. Bivens follows James Meeker (2018-21) as former Wild Things to debut in the majors in the last two weeks. Bivens makes six former Wild Things to make an MLB active roster and five to make their MLB debut.

Bivens, a true journeyman, played professionally in France after being undrafted out of Rogers State in 2018. He played with the Lions de Savigny-sur-Orge, a French Division I club based in the outskirts of Paris. He then had an offer to pitch in the Czech Republic before the pandemic, when he entered indy ball. In the summer of 2020, Bivens appeared as a pitcher for the Slammin' Sammies in the Wild Things' COVID pod, making three starts in six games and working 21.2 innings with eight walks and 19 strikeouts.

In 2021, Bivens started the year with the Wild Things and was released after nine outings that totaled 13.2 innings. He was tagged for 21 hits and 13 runs (11 earned) in a Washington uniform before latching on in the Atlantic League, where he pitched in three games for West Virginia/Charleston and 14 for Gastonia (all starts).

He added about 25 pounds of muscle that winter and streamlined his pitch arsenal to a different combination than he had used so far. He appeared in three games for Gastonia in 2022 with an increased velocity in the mid 90s, which caught the attention of the Giants, who purchased his contract in May of 2022.

Between Single-A San Jose and Triple-A Sacramento, he fanned 48 with a 3.95 ERA in 27 appearances that season. He pitched in the Arizona Fall League, where he earned Fall Star honors after logging a 0.87 ERA in 10.1 innings. He finished 2023 with Double-A Richmond and played winter ball in Mexico after that.

This spring, he appeared in a few games of big-league Spring Training before being brought into big-league camp. From there he was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. With the River Cats this year, Bivens holds a 4-0 record and a 2.81 ERA in 21 games with eight saves in 41.2 innings. He's fanned 36 and walked 16 to just 33 hits against.

"Spencer took every opportunity to continue playing and better himself," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "He found a role he could grow in, refined his strengths and all that work allowed him to reach his big-league dreams."

Bivens and Meeker join Tom Cochran (did not appear in a game), Vidal Nuno, Zac Grotz and Chris Smith as former Wild Things to reach the summit. Right hander Isaac Mattson is in Triple-A Indianapolis with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization and Austin Kitchen is in Triple-A Albuquerque with the Colorado organization.

The Wild Things congratulate Bivens on reaching the pinnacle and wish him the best moving forward!

