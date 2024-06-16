Titans Post Double Digits to Complete Sweep

June 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (17-15) scored early and often in a 13-1 beatdown of the New Jersey Jackals (11-22) on Sunday, capping off the homestand with their first series sweep of the season.

Michael Fuhrman's two-out single to centre ended up plating the winning run against Wilfrido Valenzuela (loss, 1-3), seeing both Jackie Urbaez and AJ Wright cross the dish in the bottom of the first.

The support was plenty for Scott Prins (win, 1-2) who picked up his first professional win in North America by going six innings of one-run ball. The Dutch-born righty allowed five hits, walked one, and struck out two in the win - where he retired 13 of the final 16 that he faced. It also marked Prins' first quality outing of the 2024 season.

An RBI single from Camden Williamson was the lone run the Jackals could scratch across in the series finale - as the visitors made it as close as a 2-1 game in the top of the second.

Against Valenzuela in the last of the second, the Titans sent ten to the dish - erupting for six runs on six hits. Christian Ibarra added some insurance with the first of two doubles on the day before back-to-back RBI hits from AJ Wright and Taylor Wright started to open the floodgates. With two on, Jason Dicochea's three-run homer put the Titans in a great spot, making it 8-1.

With the Jackals starter out of the game after three - the Titans posted a five spot against right-hander Ian Concevitch - seeing nine come to the plate. Victor Cenry's RBI single gave way to RBI doubles from Urbaez and Cerny, making it 13-1.

Matt Voelker, Jonah Jenkins, and Matt Dallas combined for three shutout innings out of the bullpen to help bust out the brooms.

The Titans have now won seven of their last eight - seeing them finish the homestand with five of a possible six victories.

AJ Wright and Jake Guenther each had three-hit games - while Jackie Urbaez, Christian Ibarra, and Jamey Smart all had two-hit performances - in which the Titans matched a season-high with 16 hits in the finale.

Following an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans open a six-game road trip with the first of three against the New England Knockouts on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. After three in New England, the Titans will head north for a weekend set against the Trois-Rivières Aigles. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

