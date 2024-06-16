Knockouts Swept by Quebec in Weekend Series

QUEBEC, CA. - Anthony Quirion went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to give Quebec a 7-2 victory over New England on Sunday afternoon at Stade Canac. The Capitales boasted their record to 20-13 while the Knockouts sink to 11-21.

Quebec's starting pitcher Sam Ryan secured the win after pitching 6.1 innings. During his time on the mound, Ryan allowed nine hits and two runs, with just one earned run. He also walked a batter and struck out seven. However, New England's starting pitcher Casey Bargo suffered a loss on Sunday afternoon. Bargo pitched for five innings, allowing six hits and six earned runs. Additionally, he walked four batters and struck out seven.

In the second inning, Bargo managed to secure the first two outs, but things took a turn when Jake MacKenzie landed a solid base hit. Following that, Anthony Quirion and Jonathan Lacroix both came through with clutch RBI doubles, allowing Quebec to take a 2-0 lead.

The Capitales scored three runs against New England in the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, Marc-Antoine Lebreux crossed the plate on a wild pitch. Shortly after, Quebec reloaded the bases when Quirion hit an RBI single. The team added another run when Kyle Crowl scored on a wild pitch.

New England got themselves on the board in the fourth. John Cristino and Ramon Jimenez both hit base hits, setting the stage for Jake Boone with one out. He delivered an RBI single, trimming Quebec's lead to 4-1.

Francisco Hernandez led off the sixth by hitting his fifth home run of the season, helping the Capitales to extend their lead to 5-1.

Jake Boone started things off with a single in the seventh and then with one out J.R. DiSarcina followed with another base hit, putting two runners on base for the Knockouts. Keagon Calero then walked, loading the bases, and Austin White reached base on catcher interference, allowing the second knockout to run to score.

Crown tripled in the bottom of the seventh, and a few batters later, Guillermo Garcia flied out to the center fielder White for a sacrifice flys that allowed Crown to score from third as the Capitales had a 7-2 lead.

Quirion led the Capitales with his three-hit performance. Jonathan Lacroix had a multi-hit game, and four different Capitales recorded a hit. For New England Boone, led the Knockouts with his three hits game. The trio of White, Jimenez, and DiSarcina each recorded a multi-hit game while Cristino only had a hit.

The Knockouts return to Campanelli Stadium on Tuesday, June 18th for their second home series against the Ottawa Titans. Tickets for the game can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

