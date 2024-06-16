ValleyCats Drop Rubber Game to Aigles

June 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES, CANADA - For the second consecutive day, the Tri-City ValleyCats (16-17) rallied in the ninth, but fell short of completing the comeback. They fell 13-7 to the Trois-Rivières Aigles (17-15) on Sunday at Stade Quillorama.

Trois-Rivières opened the scoring in the first. L.P. Pelletier hit a leadoff double off Easton Klein. Two batters later, Dalton Combs singled in Pelletier to put the Aigles on top, 1-0.

Tri-City belted back-to-back homers in the second. Kyle Novak and Robbie Merced each went yard against Jesen Therrien to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 2-1. It was Novak's third roundtripper, and Merced's first home run of the 2024 campaign.

Tri-City extended its lead in the third. Ryan Cash singled, and stole second. Demias Jimerson singled, which moved Cash to third. Javeyan Williams had an RBI groundout, which provided the ValleyCats with a 3-1 advantage.

Raphael Gladu singled in the bottom of the third, and proceeded to swipe second. Luis Curbelo lifted a two-run blast to tie the game, 3-3.

Trois-Rivières had a five-run fifth, which featured a go-ahead solo shot from Combs, and a two-run double from Brandon Hernandez off Austin Dill, which helped give the Aigles an 8-3 lead.

Tri-City responded in the sixth. Novak reached on an error from James Smibert, and Merced walked. Tyson Gingerich grounded out, which placed the two runners on second and third, respectively. Cash drove in two on a groundout to trim the deficit to 8-5.

Combs had another solo homer in the bottom of the sixth. Michael Dagenias walked, and Thomas Green advanced him to third with a double. Hernandez knocked in two with a double to put Trois-Rivières on top, 11-5.

Dagenias and Green went back-to-back with a pair of long balls against Nathan Medrano in the eighth to pull the Aigles ahead, 13-5.

The 'Cats kept the game interesting in the ninth. Carter Raffield entered, and plunked Jimerson. Williams replaced Jimerson on the basepaths after reaching on a fielder's choice. Alec Olund singled, and Oscar Campos walked to load the bases. Ian Walters collected his fifth RBI of the series, and seventh over the last four games with a run-scoring single. Novak flew out before all three runners moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch to make it a 13-7 affair. Raffield got the final out to provide Trois-Rivières with the series victory.

Therrien (3-1) picked up the win. He tossed six frames, allowing five runs, three earned on six hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Klein (3-2) received the loss. He pitched 4.1 innings, yielding seven runs on seven hits, walking six, and striking out a season-high six batters.

The ValleyCats return to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, June 18 th to start a three-game series with the Québec Capitales. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 13 | TRI-CITY 7

W: Jesen Therrien (3-1)

L: Easton Klein (3-2)

Time of Game: 2:57

Attendance: 1,512

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.