New England Drops Back-To-Back in Quebec

June 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Quebec, CA.- Anthony Quirion and Kyle Crowl combined for 8 RBIs to give Quebec a 12-4 victory over New England on Saturday night at Stade Canac. The Capitales improve to 19-13 while the Knockouts sink to 11-20.

Quebec's starting pitcher, James Bradwell, delivered an impressive performance, securing the win with five shutout innings. He retired the first 9 of 10 batters to begin the game. He allowed only two hits, issued one walk, and struck out six batters. New England's starting pitcher Ben Seiler experienced a tough outing, leading to a loss for his team. Seiler pitched three innings, conceding seven hits and seven runs while issuing five walks and striking out just one batter.

The Capitales wasted no time making an impact, scoring four runs in the first inning. The action started with Marc-Antoine Lebreux walking and then stealing second base. Crowl then stepped up to the plate and delivered a two-run homer, marking his fourth homer of the season. Following this, Justin Gideon secured a base hit and swiftly advanced to scoring position through a stolen base. Guillermo Garcia then came through with an RBI base hit, bringing Gideon home. A few batters later, with Jake MacKenzie at second after reaching on a fielder's choice and stealing second, Anthony Quirion delivered an additional RBI base hit.

Quebec got off to a strong start in the second by drawing three consecutive walks to load the bases. Crowl then hit a fly ball to left fielder Jalen Garcia, allowing a runner to score with a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, with two outs, Garcia came through with a clutch RBI single, extending the Capitales' lead to a commanding 6-0 after just two innings. The Capitales added another run in the third on two hits which was highlighted by Jesmuel Valentin RBI.

Garcia in the fifth hit a single and then advanced to right field due to an error by Mark Herron Jr. Jack MacKenzie walked, and both runners advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch. Quirion then hit a two-run double to increase their team's lead to 9-0. A few batters later, Crowl was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, adding to their lead 10-0 after five innings.

The Knockouts scored their first runs of the game in the seventh. Jalen Garcia got hit by a pitch, and later on, John Cristino crushed a two-run home run, marking his seventh home run of the season.

Tyler Blaum walked in the bottom of the eighth and then advanced to second base on a passed ball. MacKenzie stepped up and delivered an RBI double, bringing Blaum home. Following that, Quirion came to the plate and delivered a base hit, extending the lead to 14-2. The Knockouts managed to add two more runs in the ninth inning. Garcia connected with an RBI single, and a few batters later, Cristino hit a sacrifice fly to bring in another run. However, that was as close as the Knockouts got, as Brady West grounded out to end the game.

Cristino stood out, being the only player from the Knockouts to record a two-hit game. Additionally, Noah Lucier, Garcia, and J.R. DiSarcina each contributed with a hit. Quebec's Quirion had an impressive four-hit game, and Garcia also made an impact with three hits. Furthermore, five different players from Quebec managed to each record a hit, showcasing a well-rounded offensive performance.

The Knockouts are back in Quebec tomorrow for game three of their series against the Capitales. They return to Campanelli Stadium on Tuesday, June 18th for their second home series against the Ottawa Titans. Tickets for the game can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

