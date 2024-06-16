Bolts Top Gateway for Series Victory

June 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SAGUET, IL - Windy City ThunderBolts grinded out a series victory Sunday afternoon in a thrilling 3-2 win over the Gateway Grizzlies Sunday afternoon at Grizzlies Ballpark.

Gateway (18-14) infielder Abdiel Diaz smacked a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the second giving the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead.

Windy City (15-19) outfielder Kingston Liniak demolished his third home run of the season, a two-run home run with two outs tying up the score 2-2 in the top of the fourth.

With a single in the top of fourth, Christian Kuzemka extended his hit streak to ten games.

John Mikolaicyk threw 5.0 innings surrendering two runs over nine hits while walking three and striking out eight.

Kaleb Hill threw 6.0 innings conceding two runs over five hits while walking two and striking out seven.

In the top of the ninth with two outs, Brennen Dorighi and Liniak singled. Garrett Brossard tapped a slow rolling ground ball to Jack-Thomas Wold. Wold mishandled the ball, allowing the go ahead run to score for a 3-2 Bolts lead.

Gateway RHP Lukas Veinbergs (0-3) endured the loss darting 1.0 innings giving up a run unearned over two hits while striking out two.

Bolts RHP Kyle Potthoff (1-0) earned his firs professional win, (1-0) tossing 3.0 scoreless innings over one hit and one walk striking out four.

Tyler Laporte recorded his second save, striking out two for a perfect ninth.

The ThunderBolts are back in action Tuesday for game one of a three game series against the Florence Y'alls. Windy City LHP Michael Barker (1-4, 6.00 ERA) v Florence TBA. First pitch from Ozinga Field is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

