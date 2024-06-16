FL Recap

CAPITALES DRIVES IN 12, TAKES SERIES VS. NEW ENGLAND

QUEBEC CITY, CAN. - The Québec Capitales offense put together four multi-run innings to take down the New England Knockouts 12-4 on Saturday night.

The Capialtes (19-13) continue to make their climb in the Frontier League East division, now only three games out of first place. Québec's offense lit up the Knockouts (11-20) for four runs in the first inning, beginning with a two-run homer from SS Kyle Crowl. 1B Guillermo Garcia and C Anthony Quirion added on with RBI singles. Crowl and Garcia plated two more in the second to make it 6-0, then increased the lead to 10-0 before New England could register a run. The Knockouts cut the lead to eight after their home run in the seventh, but two more RBI base hits from Quirion and 3B Jake MacKenzie in the eighth would keep the game out of reach. RHP James Bradwell picked up his third win after a five-inning shutout start, complete with six strikeouts. LHP Ben Seiler took the loss for New England.

The Capitales will look to complete the series sweep on Sunday at Stade Canac. First pitch for the finale is at 5:05 PM EDT.

THUNDERBOLTS EVEN SERIES WITH GRIZZLIES, DESPITE BEING OUTHIT

SAUGET, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts were able to keep the Gateway Grizzlies off the scoreboard, in lew of being outhit in their 3-1 victory on Saturday at Grizzlies Ballpark.

The ThunderBolts (14-19) evened the series with the Grizzlies (18-13) thanks to some excellent pitching and defense that carried a shutout into the ninth inning. Windy City broke into the scoring column in the second when C Kyle Harbison doubled to give his squad a 1-0 lead. CF Cam Phelts doubled the Bolts' lead with an RBI groundout in the same inning. In the third, 1B Joe Johnson smacked a line drive home run over the short porch in right field to make it 3-0 ThunderBolts. The game became a pitcher's duel after that, with both sides keeping the game scoreless for the next 5.5 innings. RHP Buddie Pindel did excellent work inducing soft contact in his start, shutting out the Grizzlies in 6.2 innings of work. The only offensive highlight for Gateway was a solo home run in the ninth, but RHP Tyler LaPorte was able to get the last two outs to secure the save. Pindel's win is his fourth in the 2024 campaign. RHP Tyler Cornett was tagged with the loss for the Grizzlies.

The ThunderBolts and Grizzlies have their rubber match on Sunday in southern Illinois. First pitch is set for 2:05 PM EDT.

WILD THINGS SCORE EARLY, KEEP BOOMERS AT BAY TO TAKE SERIES

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Washington Wild Things registered 14 hits in their 7-6 win over the Schaumburg Boomers.

With their win, the Wild Things (22-9) maintain first place in the Frontier League West division and also currently have the best record in the league. Washington's plan of attack on reigning Pitcher of the Year Cole Cook came to fruition on the first pitch of the game; LF Robert Chayka laced a ground ball through the hole but was thrown out trying to take second. The Wild Things didn't stop working over the Schaumburg (19-12) left-hander, as a walk and another base-hit set up CF Caleb McNeely for a long three-run bomb for the lead. The Boomers responded with a two-run home in the home half of the first and plated four more runs in the third to take a 6-3 lead. Washingon was relentless, as Chayka brought his side within one with a two-run bomb to left-center in the fourth. An RBI groundout tied the game in the fifth, and DH Wagner Lagrange's RBI single in the sixth ended up being the difference maker. RHP Dariel Fregio earned the win for Washington while RHP Gyeongju Kim picked up his ninth save of the year. RHP Cristian Lopez took the loss out of the Schaumburg bullpen.

The Wild Things will go for the sweep at Wintrust Field on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 PM EDT.

MINERS END LOSING STREAK WITH BIG OFFENSIVE PERFORMANCE AGAINST OTTERS

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Sussex County Miners snapped their eight-game losing streak with an 8-3 victory over the Evansville Otters at Skylands Stadium on Saturday night.

The Miners (11-19) took the opening game of their series with the Otters (11-20) after the original match was rained out on Friday. Sussex County came out swinging in the second inning after being sat down 1-2-3 in the first; five straight base hits gave the Miners a 3-0 lead before Evansville was able to induce a double play. The Otters responded with three runs in the fourth, but SS Cory Acton's third big fly of the year reestablished a two-run lead in the fifth. The Miners piled on in the eighth, scoring three more to put the game out of reach. Acton and 3B Evan Giordano both had three RBIs on the day to help RHP Jose Ledesma Jr. earn the win for Sussex County. LHP Braden Scott took the loss for Evansville.

The Miners will try to take the shortened two-game series on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:30 PM EDT.

SLAMMERS EVEN SERIES WITH BOULDERS

PONOMA, NY - The Joliet Slammers were able to hold off the New York Boulders for a 4-3 win on Saturday.

1B Matthew Warkentin's big three-run homer propelled the Slammers (14-18) over the Boulders (20-10) at Clover Stadium to tie the series. With one out in the opening frame, Warkentin crushed his eighth home run of the season to give Joliet a 3-0 lead. RF Jonathan Sierra added on with a sacrifice fly in the third, which proved to be a difference-maker. The Boulders rallied to cut their deficit in half in the sixth and then got within one after a solo homer in the eighth. RHP Cole Wesneski gave up two base hits in the ninth inning but was able to tally his second save of the year by inducing a double play to end the game. RHP Jake Armstrong earned the win for Joliet.

The Slammers and Boulders will play a rubber game on Sunday to decide the series winner. First pitch is at 1:30 PM EDT.

CRUSHERS HOMER TWICE TO TAKE SERIES IN FLORENCE

FLORENCE, KY - The Lake Erie Crushers never trailed in their 7-5 win over the Florence Y'alls at Thomas More Stadium on Saturday.

The Crushers (22-10) remain just a half-game behind Washington for tops in the Frontier League West division after their victory over the Y'alls (10-20). The Crushers were in business quickly in the first inning, after two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for 3B Logan Thomason with one out. Thomason and RF Jack Harris went back-to-back with RBI singles to give Lake Erie a 2-0 lead. Another run came around on a Florence error in the same inning. Florence scratched across their first run off a double play in the home half of the first, but Thomason added another RBI in the third to put the lead back at three. The Y'alls got back within two on a solo homer in the third, but Harris one-upped it with a two-run shot in the fifth to make it 6-2. After another Florence homer in the sixth, Thomason added to his impressive day with a solo blast of his own to keep the Lake Erie lead at four. The Y'alls would tack on two more home runs, including another home run, but they could not score more than one run in any particular inning. LHP Darrien Ragins picked up the win for the Crushers while RHP Trevor Kuncl picked up his league-leading 10th save of the year. RHP Edgar Martinez took the loss for Florence.

The Crushers will try to complete the series sweep in a Sunday matinee in Kentucky. First pitch is at 1:07 PM EDT.

AIGLES THROW HIT PARADE TO KNOT UP SERIES WITH VALLEYCATS

TROIS-RIVIERES, CAN. - The Trois-Rivières Aigles racked up 16 hits in their 7-5 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats at Stade Quilloarama on Saturday night.

The Aigles (16-15) and ValleyCats (16-16) continued to battle for position in the East, with the Trois-Rivières holding a slim half-game lead. The Aigles took an early lead after a run came across on a double play in the first inning. DH Dalton Combs added on with an RBI single in the third, and a three-run sixth inning increased the Aigles lead to five. Tri-City broke through with a run in the top of the seventh, but another two runs in the bottom half from Trois-Rivières made it 7-1 and the game seemed well in hand. The ValleyCats would not go down without a fight, however, as they scored in the eighth and then posted three runs in the ninth to cut the Trois-Rivières down to two. Tri-City was able to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs, but the Aigles were able to hold on and get the win. RHP Tucker Smith got the win for the Aigles while RHP Chas Cywin took the loss.

The Aigles will host the rubber match in Canada on Sunday at 1:05 PM EDT.

TITANS TAKE SERIES WITH JACKALS

OTTAWA, CAN. - The Ottawa Titans came back to win their middle game with the New Jersey Jackals 4-3 on Saturday night.

The Titans (16-15) now have a plus-.500 record for the first time in almost a month and are currently tied with the Aigles for third place in the East division. The loss marks the seventh in a row for the Jackals (11-21), who currently sit in last place in the division. Things were looking up for New Jersey early in the game, as they took advantage of an Ottawa error and stole home for their first run of the game. A base hit made it 3-0 New Jersey in the third. The Titans were able to put together a couple of base hits to get on the board in the fourth inning, and then tied the game in the sixth on an RBI single from 1B Jamey Smart. Things were all knotted up headed into the home half of the eighth, as Taylor Wright was brought in as a pinch hitter with one out; Wright lined a base hit to drive in what would be the winning run, putting the Titans up 4-3 late. RHP Erasmo Pinales slammed the door in the ninth for his eighth save of the year, giving the Titans the series win. RHP McLain Harris did not surrender a hit in his two innings of work out of the bullpen, securing his second win of the season. RHP Jalon Tyson-Long took the loss for New Jersey.

The Titans will look for the sweep on Sunday at Titans Stadium at 1:00 PM EDT.

