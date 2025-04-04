Boulders Add Two More Newcomers

April 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that they have agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Mason Olson and infielder Isaac Nunez on contracts for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season. Both will be entering their rookie campaigns in professional baseball.

The 23-year-old Olson pitched in 36 games the last two years for Brigham Young University, making 12 starts for the Cougars. His 2.82 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 2024 were the best on the squad, earning him an Honorable Mention on the All-Big 12 team, and he struck out 49 batters over 38.1 innings while giving up only one home run. In 2023, Olson led BYU in strikeouts (72) and innings pitched (81.1).

Nunez, 25, began his collegiate career at the University of Florida, then transferred after the COVID pandemic to perennial NAIA powerhouse Southeastern University, which has racked up seven straight 50-win full seasons. Nunez started and played in 120 games for the Fire in 2023 and 2024, earning All-Sun Conference honors; he led the team last season with 14 HR, 57 RBI, and 66 total hits.

The New York City native grew up on Manhattan's Lower East Side, starting his baseball journey at the Kingsbridge Little League in the Bronx.

The Boulders open their 2025 regular season on Thursday, May 8th, with a 7pm start at Clover Stadium against the visiting Lake Erie Crushers.

