Two Arms, Two Arms: The Boulders Are Coming

April 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that they have agreed to terms with right-handed pitchers Emmett Bice and Tyler Vail on contracts for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season. Bice will be entering his rookie campaign in professional baseball, while Vail returns for his first full season in Pomona.

The 24-year-old Bice (turns 25 on April 13th) allowed 0 earned runs in 14 of his 25 relief outings during his graduate year last season for the College of Charleston, striking out 51 batters in 43 innings of work and racking up a team-high five wins out of the Cougars bullpen. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder from West Chester, PA, then made 10 appearances - including eight starts - for the Williamsport Crosscutters in the MLB Draft League.

Vail, 33, made 26 relief appearances and one start after joining the Boulders the last week of May, posting a 3-1 record with a 3.30 ERA. He went at least one scoreless inning 14 times, gave up no more than two runs in 11 other outings, and struck out 40 batters in 43.2 total innings. His best day at the office was on July 13, 2024, at Skylands Stadium, where he pitched 3.2 scoreless frames and earned the win as the Boulders blasted the Sussex County Miners, 16-7.

The Boulders open their 2025 regular season on Thursday, May 8th, with a 7pm start at Clover Stadium against the visiting Lake Erie Crushers.

