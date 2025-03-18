Coe and Ficca Returning for 2025

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that they have agreed to terms with left handed pitcher Garrett Coe and infielder/outfielder Christian Ficca on contracts for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season. Both will be entering their first full campaigns with the red, white, and blue, after the fellow Big East Conference alumni joined the franchise in 2024.

The 23-year-old Ficca collected at least two hits in six of the 18 games he played for the Boulders, including a 3-for-5 performance on August 15th vs. the Ottawa Titans, and drove in 11 runs on the heels of earning Big East Player of the Year honors with the Georgetown University Hoyas.

Christian was already familiar with the Pomona area when he arrived last summer, thanks to multiple relatives who live within "shouting distance" of Clover Stadium. And another interesting nugget? His late grandfather was only the second running back in the fabled history of Fordham University football to ever rush for over 100 yards in a single game.

Coe, 24, was claimed off waivers from Ottawa not long after wrapping up his senior campaign for the University of Connecticut Huskies. The Torrington, CT, native had his breakout game for the Boulders on August 23rd against the Frontier League's eventual threepeat champion Québec Capitales; he pitched 5 and 2/3 hitless innings in relief, with seven strikeouts, and retired the final 15 batters he faced en route to his first professional win.

The Boulders open their 2025 regular season on Thursday, May 8th, with a 7pm start at Clover Stadium against the visiting Lake Erie Crushers.

