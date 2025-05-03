Boulders Add Rockland County Catcher

May 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that they have agreed to terms with catcher Jack Scanlon on a contract for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season. The Ridgewood, NJ-born lefthand-hitting backstop will be entering his first season of professional ball.

The 23-year-old Scanlon (turns 24 on May 17th) began his college career at the University of Oregon after graduating from Suffern High School as Rockland County's Player of the Year in 2019, batting .412 with four home runs and 33 RBI, while going 5-0 on the mound with a 1.43 ERA and two saves, racking up 67 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched. He headed to Eugene ranked the Perfect Game service's #3 catcher and #9 overall player in New York State.

After three seasons with the Ducks, who reached two NCAA Tournaments in that time, Scanlon transferred to the University of Miami -- and the Hurricanes reached the 2023 Tournament.

Jack's senior season in 2024 saw him rank second on the 'Canes with a .936 OPS (on-base + slugging percentages) and finish among the team's top five in home runs.

The Sloatsburg, NY, resident spent this past winter and spring as a coach on the St. Thomas Aquinas College (STAC) softball team, assisting head coach Kristen Sullivan's squad in its fourth straight ECC (East Coast Conference) regular season championship campaign.

The Boulders host their annual charity exhibition game vs. the NYPD's Finest tonight at 6pm, then open the 2025 regular season on Thursday, May 8thwith a 7pm start at Clover Stadium against the Lake Erie Crushers.

NOTE: Information about single-game seats and all ticket packages for the Boulders' 2025 season is available by calling (845) 364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.

