Y'alls Pour on Early to Outpace Otters
July 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (28-34), presented by Towne Properties, jumped on the Evansville Otters (24-39) early in Wednesday afternoon's 9-6 home win.
The Y'alls added runs in each of the first three innings topping off in the fifth with a trio. Every Flo hitter recorded at least one hit in the contest.
First baseman Dalton Davis began the day with a leadoff home run in the first. In his second game in a Florence jersey, the Louisiana Tech alum grabbed a 3-for-5 line. The two-spot produced as well in center fielder Ed Johnson, going 2-for-3 with two walks and a double. Left fielder Stephen Hrustich knocked home a pair of RBIs for the second-straight game with a 1-for-3 finish. Additionally second baseman Langston Ginder cranked a three-run bomb in his first at-bat of the series in the second inning.
On the defensive side, Justin Lavey made his first appearance at shortstop, transitioning over from second base. The Wisconsin-native was perfect defensively collecting all seven balls that came his way including turning a 6-to-3 double play in the fifth.
Opener Carter Poiry two innings allowing one run on one hit with three walks and three strikeouts. Right-hander Blake Loubier came in for three innings of relief allowing three runs on four hits with one strikeout.
The biggest relief effort came late from right-hander Ross Thompson in a four-inning save. In his eighth appearance of four innings or more in 2024, Thompson struck out three, allowing two runs on three hits. He held Evansville without a base runner in his first three frames.
The Y'alls and Otters finish off the four-game setup Thursday night with a 6:44 p.m. first pitch. With it being Thirsty Thursday at Thomas More Stadium fans can purchase cheap drinks with $1 10 oz. beers available, as well as $2 20 oz. drinks, and more.
