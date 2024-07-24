Grizzlies Take Weather-Affected Series Opener over Slammers

JOLIET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies pulled away late in the series opener Wednesday over the Slammers, which was played over two days after rain in the Joliet area Tuesday night.

Both teams went scoreless in the first four innings of the game, which was delayed and then postponed with two outs in the bottom of the third inning on Tuesday night. Play resumed the next day at 5:00 p.m.

Gateway (35-25) quickly broke the tie on the game's second day. Cole Brannen led off with a single and then stole second base with Tate Wargo at the plate.

Wargo laid down a bunt, and Slammers pitcher Zach Grace's throw to first base went errant, allowing Brannen to score and Wargo to reach second base. He scored one at bat later when Jose Alvarez singled up the middle, putting the Grizzlies up 2-0.

Joliet (27-34) responded the inning. Singles by Jonathan Sierra, Jeissy De La Cruz and Victor Nova loaded the bases for Brandon Heidal, who singled through the left side to score Sierra and make it 2-1.

Gateway pulled away with three runs between the seventh and eighth innings. Singles by Peter Zimmerman, Jose Alvarez and Abdiel Diaz plated three more Grizzlies runners as the visitors clinched the series opener 5-1.

The Slammers will look to respond in the second game of the series, starting approximately thirty minutes after the end of game one.

