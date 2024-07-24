Titans Split Twin Bill with Boulders, Rubber Match on Deck

Pomona, NY - The Ottawa Titans (35-25) split a doubleheader with the New York Boulders (36-25), taking game one 2-1 and dropping game two 11-5 on Wednesday.

Game 1 - Ottawa 2, New York 1

Bryan Peña (win, 4-4) was masterful, while Jackie Urbaez and Jamey Smart each left the yard as the Titans won yet another close one to take the opener of the twin bill.

The offence was tough to come by in the early going for the Titans, as the visitors saw a pair of base runners on in each of the third and fourth innings. Boulders right-hander Erik Stock (loss, 1-3) managed to escape the trouble, seeing the two-out rally in the third end of a flyout - while rolling an inning-ending double play ball to get out of an early jam in the fourth.

As for Peña on the bump, the lefty allowed only one base runner, a leadoff walk in the third, before Isaac Bellony singled to right in the fifth to spoil the no-hit bid.

Jackie Urbaez broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning with his fifth homer of the year and second of the road trip, taking Stock deep to right to make it 1-0.

In the bottom half, the Boulders pulled level. As a leadoff walk to Austin, Dennis stole second and then advanced to third on a balk. With one out, David Vinsky tied the score with a sac fly to centre.

The Titans bounced right back in the seventh, as Jamey Smart smashed a solo shot to right-centre to put the Titans ahead for good.

With the run in the seventh inning, Peña left in line for the win - tossing six quality innings, only allowing one run on one hit, walking three, and striking out a career-high nine.

Matt Voelker, Matt Dallas, and Erasmo Piñales (save, 16) locked things down out of the bullpen - as the Titans' pitching staff allowed a season-low two hits in the win.

Game 2 - New York 11, Ottawa 5

The nightcap did not fare well for Tyler Jandron (loss, 5-4) and the Titans - seeing nine runs come across to score over the first two frames - seeing the game seem out of reach in the blink of an eye.

In his return from the IL - Jandron was in tough against the Boulders - who came out swinging early on. In the first, Jake Reinisch belted a three-run homer to right - before ten came to the plate in the second, seeing six runs come across to score.

AJ Wright got the Titans on the board with a rocket over the wall in left against Garrett Cooper (win, 7-2) in the third - seeing the all-star blast his team-leading eleventh homer of the year.

On the bump, Jandron ended up giving the Titans four innings after the rough start - allowing ten runs, six earned, on nine hits - walking four, and striking out seven in the loss.

The Titans attempted to chip away in the fifth, making it as close as a six-run game as Jamey Smart drove in one with a sac fly and Brendan O'Donnell extended his on-base streak to 21 games in a row with an RBI single.

Breyln Jones allowed one run in an inning of work out of the bullpen before Kyle White, Zane Robbins, and newcomer Zach Voelker each tossed scoreless frames.

The Ottawa Titans end their six-game road trip with the finale of a three-game set against the New York Boulders on Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. from Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. The Titans head home for their final series at Ottawa Stadium in July on Friday night to open a three-game set against the Tri-City ValleyCats. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

