Crushers Can't Find Big Hit, Drop Middle Game in Washington

July 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington, PA - After a short rain delay, the Lake Erie Crushers (38-24) dropped 5-1 to the Washington Wild Things (40-21) in the middle game of the midweek series. The Crushers fall back to 2.5 games behind Washington in the Frontier League West.

The Crushers jumped out to an early lead once again with some meticulous hitting. LF Ronald Washington reached on catcher's interference (not the first time he's done so in 2024), then, all with two outs, Lake Erie strung together back to back singles before Burle Dixon reached on a fielding error. An unearned run would be addressed to Washington's RHP Zach Kirby, and the Crushers led 1-0.

The Wild Things got the run back with a solo home run from CF Caleb McNeely in the 3rd to knot the game 1-1.

Crushers RHP Matt Mulhearn was solid through the first four innings, but he ran into trouble in the 5th. RF Brandon McIlwain led off the inning with a home run to give the Wild Things the lead. Then, Caleb McNeely cranked his second home run of the day, driving in the two on base in the process. After the 5th, Washington's three home runs amounted to a 5-1 lead.

In both the 7th and 8th innings, the Crushers put two men on base, however, each time they failed to score. The Washington bullpen was able to put away the Lake Erie threats and maintain the 5-1 lead.

Washington's Gyeongju Kim entered in the 9th in a non-save situation and finished off the Crushers to complete the win.

Logan Thomason, John Tuccillo, and the newly acquired Crusher, Alberti Chavez, each logged multi-hit games. Matt Mulhearn (3-5) was given the loss after giving up the five runs (on three home runs).

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Lake Erie Crushers 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 0

Washington Wild Things 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 X 5 10 3

The series will be decided tomorrow at 7:05pm EST in Washington. Pedro Echemendia will get the ball for Lake Erie.

