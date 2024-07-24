Grizzlies Pull Ahead Late, Sweep Doubleheader

JOLIET, IL - Another late rally by the Gateway Grizzlies lifted the team to a series victory Wednesday over the Slammers.

Gateway (36-25) started the scoring early. Singles by Abdiel Diaz and David Maberry and a Peter Zimmerman hit by pitch loaded the bases for D.J. Stewart, who singled through the right side to bring home Diaz and put the visitors up 1-0.

Joliet (27-35) responded in the bottom half of the inning. Liam McArthur opened the frame with a walk, followed by Chris Davis' infield single. The runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch before Antonio Valdez singled to center field, scoring McArthur and tying the game 1-1.

Both teams' bats fell silent for the next four innings before the Grizzlies broke the tie in the top of the sixth inning. Peter Zimmerman hit a single to left field, then advanced when David Maberry was hit by a pitch.

The runners advanced to second and third on a D.J. Stewart groundout, then Zimmerman scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1. Edwin Mateo added one final run with a solo home run to right field in the seventh as Gateway secured the 3-1 win in seven innings.

Tyler Cornett earned the win for the Grizzlies, walking three batters and striking out six while allowing three hits and one earned run in six innings pitched. Zac Westcott was tagged with the loss for Joliet, pitching all seven innings and allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out eight.

The Slammers will aim to take the final game of the series tomorrow, July 25, on Ghostbusters Night presented by Darvin Furniture. The team will transform into the Joliet Slimers with a specialty jersey which will be auctioned off in silent bidding taking place throughout the game on the concourse.

The Windy City Ghostbusters and Slimer will make appearances, and it will also be a Thirsty Thursday. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

