Boomers Strand 12 in Loss to Windy City

July 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers left 12 men on base as the Windy City ThunderBolts scored five unanswered runs to spoil an early Wednesday game at Wintrust Field by a 6-3 final.

Kingston Liniak opened the scoring for Windy City with a solo homer in the top of the second against Schaumburg starter Cristian Lopez, who was making his first professional start following 61 outings out of the bullpen. Lopez went on to fan eight in his four innings. The Boomers quickly responded with three in the bottom of the second to take the lead. Tyler Depreta-Johnson lifted a sacrifice fly that also enabled Jake Meyer score on a throwing error. Allante Hall stroked an RBI single but the Boomers could not add on, leaving runners at the corners in the inning. Windy City used a three-run fifth to seize the lead.

Schaumburg placed the leadoff man on base in seven consecutive innings but managed to score just once over that stretch, the three-run second. The pitching staff recorded a season high 16 strikeouts but the offense hit into a pair of double plays and managed just two hits with runners in scoring position, only one of which scored a run. Schaumburg placed runners in scoring position with less than two outs in five frames and came up empty each time.

Five pitchers took the mound in the loss with everyone recording at least two strikeouts. Chase Dawson, Meyer and Paxton Wallace were all on base four times in the defeat. Schaumburg tallied nine hits while drawing six walks along with being hit by a pitch on three occasions. Wallace, Meyer and Hall all notched two hits in the defeat.

The Boomers (33-28) will see the series shift to the south suburbs Thursday night at 4:30pm. The teams will continue Tuesday night's suspended game which will be followed by a seven-inning affair. The team is on the road for the next eight games. Just 15 home dates remain on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.