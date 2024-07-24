FL Recap

VALLEYCATS TAKE SERIES OPENER IN WALK-OFF FASHION

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats walked off the Trois-Rivières Aigles 3-2 in 10 innings to take the series opener on Tuesday night.

Fans at Joseph L. Bruno left the ballpark happy after the ValleyCats (33-28) took the opener of a three-game set against the Aigles (33-27) and are now only one game behind them in the Frontier League East division. Trois-Rivières took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning with a solo home run. In the fifth, Tri-City was able to snatch the lead on a two-run single from SS Tyson Gingerich but the Aigles rallied in the ninth to knot the game at 2-2 and send it into extra innings. After they sat the top of the inning down 1-2-3, the ValleyCats brought in the winning run, thanks to an RBI single from CF Jaxson Hallmark. RHP Zeke Wood earned the victory out of the bullpen while RHP Hernando Mejia got tagged with the loss.

The series will continue on Wednesday at 11:00 AM EDT with the ValleyCats looking to potentially leapfrog the Aigles in the standings.

LAKE ERIE SQUEAKS OUT ONE-RUN VICTORY OVER WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON, PA - The Lake Erie Crushers held on for a 4-3 win over the Washington Wild Things at Wild Things Park on Tuesday afternoon.

With the win, the Crushers (38-23) are one game closer to taking the top spot from the Wild Things (39-21) in the Frontier League West. Lake Erie built a lead early, with an RBI single in the second inning from DH Sam Franco and a solo homer off the bat of 1B Vincent Byrd Jr. in the fourth. Washington used a two-run homer to draw even in the last of the fourth. SS Jarrod Watkins managed to put the Crushers ahead with a solo blast in the fifth, but once again Washington used the big fly to knot things up in the sixth. With two outs in the seventh, LF Ron Washington Jr. laced a base hit into right field to bring home a run, giving the Crushers a 4-3 advantage. Lake Erie then closed out the last three innings on the strength of its bullpen, with three relievers combining to allow just one base runner. LHP Jack Eisenbarger came away with the win as RHP Trevor Kuncl picked up his league-leading 16th save. RHP Justin Goossen-Brown took the loss out of the Washington bullpen.

The Crushers will look to take the series on Wednesday, with the second game in Washington beginning at 6:05 PM EDT.

CAPITALES SHUT OUT JACKALS

PATERSON, NJ - The Québec Capitales blanked the New Jersey Jackals 7-0 on Tuesday night at Hinchcliffe Stadium.

After a disappointing weekend, the Capitales (39-22) got back in the left-hand column with a shutout of the Jackals (20-40), tying them for the most wins in the league. 1B Mathieu Sirois gave Québec the lead in the third inning with a two-run blast over the wall in right-center field. C Anthony Quirion repeated the home run effort in the seventh with a solo blast to increase the lead to 3-0. The Capitales closed things out with four runs in the last two innings, including a two-run homer from 2B Jesmuel Valentin, to come away with the 7-0 victory. RHP James Bradwell earned the win while LHP Alex Barker took the loss.

The Capitales and Jackals will play the second game of their series on Wednesday at 6:35 PM EDT.

Y'ALLS, OTTERS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER

FLORENCE, KY - The Evansville Otters and Florence Y'alls split their twin bill on Tuesday night at Thomas More Stadium.

In the first game, Evansville (24-38) found itself down early to Florence (27-34) as a result of an RBI single in the first inning. The Otters got into the scoring column in the fourth, tying the game on a groundout. Evansville was able to score in each of the last four innings, registering RBI singles in the fourth through seventh innings, including two in the seventh to make it 5-1. 2B Delvin Zinn had an excellent game, going 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. RHP Zach Smith earned the winning decision while RHP Jon Beymer got the save. LHP Evan Webster took the loss for Florence.

In the second game, the Y'alls again took the lead in the first, building a 3-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk, a sacrifice fly, and finally an RBI single from LF Stephen Hrustich. The Otters hit a solo home run in the second to get on the board, but C Sergio Gutierrez responded with one of his own to take the run back. A two-run double in the third and another RBI double in the fourth drew things even for the Otters, but Hrustich managed another RBI single in the home half of the inning to give the Y'alls their lead back. 3B Brian Fuentes added an insurance run in the fifth to make it 6-4. In the seventh, the Otters were able to get the tying run on base but RHP Cam Pferrer was able to leave him stranded as he closed things out in the seventh for the save. RHP Dante Chirico got the win for Florence while RHP Ryan Wiltse got the loss.

The series will continue on Wednesday at 11:03 AM EDT from Thomas More Stadium.

MINERS NAB SLIM VICTORY OVER KNOCKOUTS

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Sussex County Miners escaped with a 4-3 victory over the New England Knockouts at Skylands Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Miners (23-38) had to take the lead from the Knockouts (20-40) twice before getting the win. New England nabbed the lead in the third with a sacrifice fly, but Sussex County responded in the bottom half with a two-run single from 2B Hunter D'Amato to take a 2-1 lead. After the Knockouts knotted things up in the fourth, they took a 3-2 lead in the sixth with an RBI single. The Miners took the lead back once more in the bottom of the inning which they lost it, getting RBI singles from 3B Evan Giordano and C Jason Agresti. The Sussex County bullpen was able to close things out from there, with RHP Robbie Hitt earning the save with three strikeouts in the ninth. RHP Charlie Neuweiler earned the win for the Miners while LHP Anderson Comas took the loss.

The middle game of the series between the Miners and Knockouts will be played on Wednesday at 7:05 PM EDT.

