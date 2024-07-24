Early Deficit Too Much to Overcome for Otters

July 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - On a hot and humid day at Thomas More Stadium, the Evansville Otters fell to the Florence Y'alls 9-6 Wednesday afternoon.

Both clubs found the scoreboard in the first inning. The Otters (24-39) tallied three walks and a wild pitch to score their first run. The Y'alls (28-34) registered their run on a homer.

Florence took the lead in the second scoring three more runs. An error earlier in the frame led to an extended inning, and it came at the expense of a three-run homer to make it a 4-1 game. The Y'alls extended their lead to 6-1 before the Otters answered.

In the away fourth, Logan Brown singled to right field. He later advanced to third and scored on a fielder's choice RBI from Mason White.

The Otters inched closer in the fifth when Alec Olund hit a two-run bomb to left field, making the deficit just two.

The Y'alls punched back in the home half of the inning with another three in the run column to cap off their day offensively. To end the inning, Randy Bednar threw a bullet home from the outfield on a base hit to record an inning-ending out at the plate.

Heading to the ninth, the Otters plated two more runs to finalize the scoring, but an attempt at a comeback ultimately fell short.

David Mendham hit a fielder's choice RBI to bring home one before Randy Bednar hit a single up the middle to plate the final run.

The Florence bats came ready to hit, out-hitting the Otters 14-8.

Alex Adams and Brown led the Evansville offense with two hits each.

Terance Marin (0-4) took the loss after surrendering all runs (just five earned) on 13 hits in five innings. Out of the bullpen, Jakob Meyer tossed three scoreless innings with as many strikeouts. Taking home the win was Blake Loubier (1-3).

Finalizing the four-game weekday series tomorrow, the Otters and Y'alls will battle one final time with the first pitch at 5:44 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

