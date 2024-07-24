Marynczak and Medrano Dominate in ValleyCats Third Shutout Victory

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (34-28) notched their third shutout win of the season, and one-hit the Trois-Rivi è res Aigles (33-28) with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City got on the board in the third. Tyson Gingerich and Elvis Peralta worked back-to-back walks. Jaxon Hallmark flew out, and both runners advanced 90 feet. Javeyan Williams lifted a sac fly, and Peralta moved to third. Dylan Broderick knocked in Peralta with a single to give the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead.

Tri-City added in the fourth. Jeff Nicol was hit by a pitch by Shaun Atamanchuk. Gingerich laid down a bunt single, and Nicol went to second. Peralta singled in a run to provide the ValleyCats with a 3-0 advantage.

Marynczak (3-3) earned the win. He had his longest start of the year. The tall righty hurled 6.1 innings, yielding one hit, walking two, and striking out seven.

Miliano (1-3) received the loss. He pitched three frames, allowing two runs on one hit, walking three, and striking out four.

Nathan Medrano collected his fourth save. He turned in 2.2 innings, walking two, and striking out three.

Tri-City goes for the sweep over Trois-Rivi è res Aigles on Thursday, July 25 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 3 | TROIS RIVIÈRES 0

W: Arlo Marynczak (3-3)

L: Michell Miliano (1-3)

S: Nathan Medrano (4)

Time of Game: 2:30

Attendance: 4,642

