ThunderBolts Win Third Straight

July 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The ThunderBolts scored five unanswered runs to overcome an early deficit and defeat the Schaumburg Boomers 6-3 at Wintrust Field Wednesday afternoon.

Kingston Liniak's solo home run in the top of the second inning gave the ThunderBolts (24-38) a 1-0 lead but Schaumburg (33-28) responded with three in the bottom of the frame. Two walks, a hit batter, two hits and an error contributed to the rally.

The Bolts got back on the board in the fourth when Michael Seegers, in his professional debut, hit a sacrifice fly. They reclaimed the lead for good the next inning. Brennen Dorighi, Liniak and Seegers each had an RBI single as they batted around, scoring three runs and taking a 5-3 edge.

Michael Barker settled in on the mound after the shaky second inning, not allowing a run over his final two frames. The bullpen for Windy City took control as Dan Brown and Jack Mahoney each tossed two scoreless innings.

In the top of the eighth, the ThunderBolts added an insurance tally. With two outs, Cam Phelts singled and stole second. He scored on a Henry Kusiak base hit to make the score 6-3.

Schaumburg put two runners on in the bottom of the ninth but stranded them both, two of the 12 runners left on base, as Tyler LaPorte wrapped up his fifth save of the year. Brown (1-1) earned his first professional victory and Hambleton Oliver (0-2) allowed three runs for the loss for Schaumburg.

The ThunderBolts and Boomers resume their series in Crestwood on Thursday, playing a doubleheader that includes the conclusion of Tuesday's suspended game. They will play the final five innings beginning at 4:35 CDT. A seven-inning game two will follow with Will Armbruester (2-6, 4.52) on the mound, opposing Jacob Smith (2-1, 3.81). After the game EGO Pro Wrestling will perform a postgame show on White Castle Wrestling Thursday at Ozinga Field. The broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

