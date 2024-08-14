Y'alls Left Thirsty in the Dog Bowl

August 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (39-40), presented by Towne Properties, stumbled into a 7-2 loss to the Windy City Thunderbolts (34-47) in front of a four-legged crowd on Bark in the Park Night.

Left-hander Jonaiker Villalobos continued his longevity-prone streak of five-straight starts of 6+ frames. The starter allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Righty Alex Wagner struggled through the next 1.2 IP allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits with a pair of strikeouts. Darrien Williams finished the job taking down all four batters he faced with one strikeout.

The bats average 9.9 hits per game in the second half, but they were held to an uncharacteristic seven hits on the night. Only shortstop Ed Johnson and right fielder Hank Zeisler recorded multiple hits, and they ended the game as the only two Y'alls to score. First baseman Craig Massey reached base three times thanks to a single and a pair of walks.

The Y'alls and Thunderbolts play for all the marbles in their final matchup of the season on Thirsty Thursday at 6:44 p.m. It is also College Night at Thomas More Stadium, fans are encouraged to come decked out in their favorite college gear!

