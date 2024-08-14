Big Innings Doom Otters, Rubber Match Thursday

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Continuing their series on Wednesday night at Wintrust Field, the Evansville Otters were taken down by the Schaumburg Boomers, suffering a 13-1 setback.

The Boomers (40-40) came out ready with the bats early and after jumping ahead in the opening inning, they never looked back.

For the Otters (35-46), David Mendham plated the only run in the seventh inning with his fourth home run of the year, a solo shot blasted out to right field.

Crooked numbers showed on the scoreboard four times for Schaumburg, as they plated two in the first, four in the fourth, three in the sixth and two in the eighth innings.

Former Otter Anthony Calarco had two homers for the opposition and another Boomer hit for the cycle.

It was an off day for Zach Smith (7-6) as he went just three and one-third innings, walking four and allowing seven runs on nine hits. Boomers starter Cole Cook (4-4) took the win after tossing in six shutout innings.

Schaumburg out-hit Evansville 18-6 tonight, a new season high for the opposition.

On a brighter note, Tyler Ras returned from the injured list and appeared for the Otters tonight. Pitching in the eighth, it was his first action seen since May 24. He gave up one run on two hits and struck out one.

Playing in a rubber match tomorrow, the Otters look to win the series against the Boomers and close out their 11-game road stint with a win. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

