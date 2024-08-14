Titans Storm Back with Three in Ninth, Stun Boulders

August 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans in action

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans in action(Ottawa Titans)

Pomona, NY - On the brink of defeat, the Ottawa Titans (45-34) posted three in the ninth to defeat the New York Boulders (43-36) by a 7-5 final on Wednesday, taking the series.

For a second consecutive night, the offence tacked on a run in the first, this time coming against former Titans left-hander Garrett Coe (ND, 1-0) - as AJ Wright smoked an RBI double to left-centre to score Jackie Urbaez.

In his second start of the year, left-hander CJ Blowers (ND, 0-0) once again starred on the mound, pitching in and out of trouble over the first three frames with the lead.

The Boulders pulled level in the fourth - with Christian Ficca's sac fly, tying the game at one. With the run, the Titans allowed their first run in 16 and two-thirds innings.

Playing to a 1-1 tie, Jackie Urbaez blasted a massive three-run homer in the seventh off Peter Allegro - putting the Titans up 4-1. For Urbaez, it marked a homer in his second straight game and third in his last five.

In line for the win, Blowers exited after a quality start - allowing just one run on four hits, walking two, and striking out three.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Boulders pulled ahead for the first time in the series - as Jose Torrealba walked two and surrendered a hit with one out in the inning. Inheriting the bases loaded, Matt Dallas saw all three runners plate - before an RBI single from Chris Kwitzer put the home side up 5-4.

After leaving the bases loaded in the eighth - the Titans' offence was down to their final three outs against closer Dylan Smith (loss, 6-1) - who was tasked with a four-out save.

With two aboard, Christian Ibarra smoked a game-tying RBI single to centre to plate Michael Fuhrman's leadoff double to tie the contest at five. Later, a wild pitch put two in scoring position for Jamey Smart - who picked up a hit in his 20th of his last 21 games to score two, putting the Titans up 7-5.

Scott Prins (win, 3-3) worked a scoreless eighth - giving way for Erasmo Piñales (save, 19) to leave two on in the ninth, striking out the final two of the game to preserve the win.

In the win, seven of the nine starters recorded hits - with the Titans picking up their fifth win of the season when trailing after eight innings of play.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game road trip with the finale of a three-game set against the New York Boulders on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. from Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. After the series with the Boulders, the Titans head back to Québec for a weekend series at Stade Canac with the Capitales. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.