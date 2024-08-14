FL Recap

CONRAD CARRIES NO-HITTER INTO THE SEVENTH AS GATEWAY DOMINATES LAKE ERIE

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies dominated the Lake Erie Crushers in the Frontier League's return to Springfield on Tuesday night, winning 5-0 behind Teague Conrad's complete-game shutout.

RHP Teague Conrad led the Grizzlies (47-31) to their 47th win of the 2024 campaign, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning at Robin Roberts Stadium. Lake Erie (44-34) gifted Gateway its first run on an error by the shortstop in the bottom of the first. The Grizzlies then doubled their lead in the fourth on an RBI double from 3B DJ Stewart. Later in the inning, C Jose Alvarez and 2B Gabe Holt collected back-to-back RBI singles to make it 4-0. In the fifth, DH Kevin Krause secured the lead with a solo home run over the left-field wall. Conrad's no-hit bid was broken up in the top of the seventh with a ground ball up the middle just out of the reach of the Gateway shortstop. It didn't deter the rookie right-hander, as he induced a double play in the next at-bat and then ended the frame with a groundout. Conrad flew through the final two innings, allowing just two more hits, and sealed the game with a flyout to right. Conrad earned his sixth win of the year in the complete-game effort behind four strikeouts and some solid defense. RHP Pedro Echimendia took the loss for Lake Erie.

The Grizzlies and Crushers will continue their series on Wednesday at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget. First pitch is at 6:30 PM CDT.

KNOCKOUTS STUN VALLEYCATS, RYAN THROWS COMPLETE GAME

BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts got the series-opening upset against the Tri-City ValleyCats at Campanelli Stadium on Tuesday, taking the contest by a final of 7-2.

The Knockouts (28-49) racked up a dozen hits to support RHP Sam Ryan's complete game win. Tri-City (42-35) got on the board in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly. New England responded in the third with back-to-back RBI singles to take a 2-1 lead. In the fourth, LF Tommy Kretzler brought in another run after reaching on a fielder's choice. He was immediately followed by RF Noah Lucier, who made it 4-1 on an RBI base hit. C John Cristino added to his team-leading home run total with a two-run blast in the fifth to extend the lead to 6-1. The ValleyCats then gifted another run to New England in the seventh on a balk. Tri-City was able to get one run back in the eighth on a solo homer but ultimately came up short. RHP Sam Ryan went the distance for the Knockouts, tossing a complete game and only allowing two runs while striking out eight. RHP Jhon Vargas took the loss for the ValleyCats.

The Knockouts will attempt to take the series on Wednesday. First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EDT.

Y'ALLS MOVE UP IN STANDINGS

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls got a huge 6-2 win against the Windy City ThunderBolts at Thomas More Stadium on Tuesday night.

With their win and Schaumburg's loss, the Y'alls (39-39) moved up to fourth place in the Frontier League West Division standings and are now just five games out of a playoff spot. Down 2-0 early to Windy City (33-47), LF Stephen Hrustich got Florence back in the game in the fifth on a solo shot, his 10th big fly of the year. SS Justin Lavey continued the offensive momentum for the Y'alls later in the inning with an RBI single that tied the game at 2-2. DH Craig Massey then delivered Florence their first lead with a two-run double; Massey later came around to score on a passed ball, capping a five-run fifth for the Y'alls. C Sergio Gutierrez made it 6-2 in the sixth when he blasted a solo home run and handed it off to the Florence bullpen to finish off the game. RHP Matt Fernandez earned the win in relief for the Y'alls, allowing just one hit in four innings of work. RHP Buddie Pindel took the loss for the ThunderBolts.

The series continues on Wednesday and will offer the Y'alls a chance to climb back over the .500 mark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:41 PM EDT.

SLAMMERS UPSET WILD THINGS IN SERIES OPENER

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers got the 8-3 upset win over the Washington Wild Things to kick off the series at Duly Health & Care Field on Tuesday.

The Slammers (34-45) made the Wild Things (53-25) play from behind early, building a 5-0 before Washington could get on the board. 1B Matthew Warkentin got things started for Joliet with a two-run bomb in the third. RF Jonathan Sierra then brought in another run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 3-0. After a balk scored another run in the inning for the Slammers, C Drew Stengren cracked an RBI base hit into right field to make it 5-0 Joliet. The Wild Things finally broke through in the sixth inning, with a run scoring on a double play. Sierra answered back in the bottom of the inning, driving in two on a single up the middle. Washington got the two runs back on a two-run homer in the top of the seventh, but CF Chris Davis put the game out of reach in the bottom half with an RBI single that made it 8-3. RHP Landon Smiddy earned his first professional win behind a seven-inning quality start. RHP Dariel Fregio took the loss for the Wild Things.

The Slammers and Wild Things will play the middle game of their series on Wednesday at 6:35 PM CDT.

TITANS BLANK BOULDERS ON THE ROAD

PONOMA, NY - The Ottawa Titans shut out the New York Boulders 6-0 at Clover Stadium on Tuesday.

The Titans (44-34) now have a full-game lead on the Boulders (43-35) in the East standings after the win. Ottawa controlled the game from the first inning, grabbing a 2-0 lead on RBIs from 1B Jamey Smart and RF Brendan O'Donnell. The score stayed stagnant until the seventh when 2B Jackie Urbaez blew the game open with a three-run home to right field. LF Lamar Briggs put the finishing touches on the score with an RBI single down the line in the eighth. RHP Shane Gray allowed only three hits in his six-inning start for the Titans en route to grabbing his sixth win of the year. RHP Brandon Backman took the loss for New York.

The Titans will attempt to take the series with a win in the middle game on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:00 PM EDT.

SMIBERT, AIGLES WALK OFF CAPITALES

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Aigles shocked the Québec Capitales at Stade Quillorama on Tuesday night, walking them off on a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.

The Aigles (38-39) snapped their five-game losing streak against their French-Canadian rivals while also keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. Québec (53-26) opened the scoring in the fourth with a pair of RBI singles. Another RBI base knock in the sixth pushed the Capitales' lead up to 3-0. Steve Brown, who was entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh, brought the Aigles back to within one with a two-run homer. Down one in the ninth with one out, SS James Smibert cracked a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right to send the Trois-Rivières fans into pandemonium and put an end to the week-long skid. LHP Harry Rutkowski earned the win in relief for the Aigles while RHP Frank Moscatiello took the loss.

The rivalry series will continue on Wednesday at 7:05 PM EDT.

PHILLIPS' NINTH-INNING BOMB LIFTS EVANSVILLE OVER BOOMERS

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Evansville Otters defeated the Schaumburg Boomers 5-2 on Tuesday night at Wintrust Field.

After splitting the doubleheader on Monday, the Otters (35-45) jeopardized the playoff hopes of the Boomers (39-40) by taking the third of a five-game set. The Boomers grabbed the lead in the first after a stolen base led to an error by Evansville; Schaumburg doubled their lead later in the inning with an RBI two-base hit. Two-way player Pavin Parks got the Otters on the board with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and then tied the game behind an RBI single from C Dakota Phillips. After the game progressed to the ninth without a change in the score, the Otters managed to get runners to first and second, despite striking out three times. Phillips then broke the backs of the Boomers with a go-ahead three-run blast to put Evansville up 5-2. Parks then went from shortstop to closer in the bottom of the inning and collected his fourth save of the season. LHP Braden Scott earned the win behind seven strikeouts in eight innings. RHP Mitch White took the loss for Schaumburg, despite striking out five in the ninth inning (two reached on a wild pitch).

The series will continue on Wednesday at 6:30 PM CDT.

JACKALS DOUBLE UP MINERS

PATERSON, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals took down the Sussex County Miners 8-4 on Tuesday night at Hinchcliffe Stadium.

The Jackals (27-51) have now won three in a row while the Miners (27-51) have dropped their last two games. LF Trent Taylor put the Jackals in front 1-0 in the fourth inning with an RBI single to center. 2B Ryan Ford then extended the New Jersey lead to four in the fifth with a three-run blast over the center field fence. The Miners fought back in the sixth, cutting the lead in half with a two-run home run. RF John Daly took the runs back with a two-run double in the sixth, pushing the Jackals' lead up to 6-2. 3B Clayton Mehlbauer put the game out of reach later in the inning with a two-run homer, his fifth in the last 13 games. Sussex County trimmed the lead down to four with two runs in the ninth, but could not complete the comeback. LHP Alex Barker got the win for the Jackals while RHP Tyler Thornton took the loss for the Miners.

The New Jersey-based series will continue on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM EDT.

