Ottawa Titans Announce Transactions

August 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Currently second place in the East Division and in the midst of a playoff race, the Ottawa Titans have recently announced the following transactions ahead of the 2024 Frontier League roster deadline:

Signed:

INF Evan Berkey HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-11-18 HOMETOWN: Buffalo, NY | SCHOOL: Evansville 2024: Washington Wild Things: 51 G, .238 AVG, 9 2B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 22 BB, 48 K

OF Jake Hjelle HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-1-9 HOMETOWN: East Grand Forks, ND | SCHOOL: Minnesota-Crookston 2024: Fargo Moorhead (American Association): 30 G, .252 AVG, 4 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 8 BB, 46 K

INF Peyton Isaacson HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-5-18 HOMETOWN: Galesburg, IL | SCHOOL: Saint Leo 2024: New York Boulders: 60 G, .282 AVG, 14 2B, 4 HR, 39 RBI, 23 BB, 49 K

LHP CJ Blowers HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-9-21 HOMETOWN: Federal Way, WA | SCHOOL: San Bernardino 2019: San Bernardino (NCAA): 4 G, 4 GS, 1-2, 3.00 ERA, 27.0 IP, 26 H, 15 R/9 ER, 11 BB/24 K

LHP Jose Torrealba HEIGHT: 5-8 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-5-18 HOMETOWN: Cabimas, VZ | SCHOOL: Houston 2024: Great Falls (Pioneer League): 15 G, 0-2, 5.56 ERA, 22.2 IP, 20 H, 14 R/14 ER, 10 BB/29 K

LHP Jake Dixon HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-7-5 HOMETOWN: Fresno, CA | SCHOOL: Fresno State 2024: Fresno State (NCAA): 17 G, 17 GS, 5-5, 5.64 ERA, 83.0 IP, 103 H, 58 R/52 ER, 30 BB/85 K

In other news, the Titans have made the following trades:

Traded LHP Matt Voelker to the New Jersey Jackals in exchange for a PTBNL.

Traded LHP Zach Voelker and RHP Brooks Walton to Great Falls (Pioneer League) for LHP Jose Torrealba.

Traded UTIL Jake Guenther to the Lake Erie Crushers for LHP Garrett Coe - who has since been claimed off waivers by the New York Boulders.

Also, RHP Zane Robbins has been released.

The Titans return home next Tuesday evening to open a three-game series against the Sussex County Miners at Ottawa Stadium at 6:30 p.m. We look forward to seeing you at the ballpark!

