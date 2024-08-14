Bolts Shock Y'alls

August 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Windy City ThunderBolts cracked 12 hits en route to a 7-2 win over the Florence Y'alls Wednesday night at Thomas More Stadium.

Windy City (34-47) once again got off to a torrid start with six hits in the first three innings. With two outs in the top of the first, infielder Henry Kusiak doubled. The next man to the plate, Brennen Dorighi, doubled home Kusiak for a 1-0 Bolts lead.

The ThunderBolts tallied another run in the top of the third. Newly acquired outfielder Robert Chayka beat out an infield single for his first knock as a ThunderBolt. Kusiak singled, and once again Dorighi delivered an RBI single accumulating a 2-0 Windy City edge.

Florence (39-40) clawed back in the bottom of the fourth. Two wild pitches following a Hank Zeisler double made it a 2-1 game.

Windy City collected an RBI single from catcher Ronnie Allen Jr., plating a 3-1 Bolts lead in the top of the seventh. Chayka laced a ground ball down the third base line potting two runs and giving the Bolts a 5-1 lead.

Chayka bashed an RBI single in the seventh for his third hit of the night and third run batted in, giving Windy City a commanding 7-2 lead.

Eight of nine ThunderBolts hit safely including multi-hit performances by Kusiak and Dorighi.

Ruddy Gomez (2-4) notched 6.0 innings of work, conceding one earned run on six hits while walking four and striking out nine. Jonaiker Villalobos (4-7) allowed two runs in six innings and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts seek a series win against the Y'alls on Thursday night at 5:44 CDT at Thomas More Stadium. John Mikolaicyk (3-5, 5.29) starts for the Bolts against Florence's Ty Good (1-0, 3.00). The broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

