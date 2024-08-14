'Cats Fall in Sudden Death as DeCarlo Dominates in Relief

BROCKTON, Mass. - The Tri-City ValleyCats (42-36) were defeated 3-2 by the New England Knockouts (29-49) in Sudden Death in 11 innings on Wednesday at Campanelli Stadium.

New England got on the board in the second. Chas Cywin walked Tommy Kretzler. Noah Lucier doubled, and Kretzler went to third before scoring on an error from Dylan Broderick, which gave the Knockouts a 1-0 advantage.

Broderick singled in the sixth against Liam O'Sullivan. Oscar Campos reached on an error from Jake Boone, and Broderick moved to second. Ian Walters singled in a run to make it a 1-1 affair.

Tri-City took the lead in the eighth. Jaxon Hallmark singled, and advanced to second on a sac bunt from Elvis Peralta. Campos went to first on an error from JR DiSarcina, and Hallmark scored, putting the ValleyCats on top, 2-1.

Nick DeCarlo entered for Cywin in the sixth, and threw three perfect innings for the 'Cats, striking out a career-high seven batters before New England came back in the ninth. Austin White singled off Zeke Wood, and moved to second after a sac bunt from Luis Atiles. Jack-Thomas Wold made it a 2-2 contest with a game-tying single.

Cywin received a no-decision. He turned in five solid frames, yielding an unearned run on three hits, walking two, and striking out two.

O'Sullivan was also given a no-decision. He pitched eight innings, allowing two unearned runs on six hits, and struck out five.

New England opted to play defense in the 11 th in Sudden Death. Since Tri-City did not score, the Knockouts received the automatic run and won 3-2.

Mike McKenna (3-0) earned the win for New England after tossing a scoreless 11 th, giving up one hit, and striking out one.

The ValleyCats look to take the series finale against the Knockouts on Thursday, Aug. 15 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL (11) | NEW ENGLAND 3 | TRI-CITY 2

W: Mike McKenna (3-0)

Time of Game: 2:36

