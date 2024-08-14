Wild Things Hit Three Longballs, Even Series Against Slammers

JOLIET, IL - The Washington Wild Things showcased their lineup's power Wednesday, hitting three home runs in the first three innings to defeat the Slammers.

Washington (54-25) only needed two at bats to get on the board. Tommy Caufield hit a solo home run to right field, giving the Wild Things a 1-0 lead. Wagner LaGrange hit another solo shot, this time to left field, two at bats later.

The visitors tacked on two more runs in the top of the third, starting with a leadoff solo homer by Caleb McNeely.

McNeely's home run, his seventeenth on the season, tied him with TJ Reeves for the second most in the Frontier League behind Matthew Warkentin. Washington leads the Frontier League with 88 home runs.

Caufield then hit a double down the left field line, scoring in the next at bat when Jalen Miller singled to right field.

Joliet (34-46) narrowed the deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning, starting with a walk by Chris Davis. Andrew Fernandez put the Slammers on the board with a two-run home run to right field, cutting the deficit to two runs.

Liam McArthur followed Fernandez with a triple that found the left-center field gap and scored two at bats later when Matthew Warkentin singled up the middle. Jonathan Sierra then hit another single to center field, placing runners at the corners, before incoming reliever Ryan Munoz induced a groundout from Tommy Stevenson to end the inning.

Wild Things starter Malik Barrington allowed six hits and three earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts in his 4.2 innings pitched.

The jailbirds carried their offensive momentum into the next inning, leading off with a walk and single through the left side from Victor Nova and Drew Stengren. Munoz battled back, securing three consecutive outs, to maintain Washington's lead.

Slammers starter Brett Sanchez threw 5.2 innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs while walking four batters and striking out two.

The Wild Things added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning when Jalen Miller singled through the left side, scoring Caleb McNeely. McNeely led off the inning with a single, stealing second base and advancing to third on a groundout before scoring on Miller's single.

Washington scored its last run in the top of the ninth. Jalen Miller reached first base on a throwing error, then advanced to second on an infield single by Wagner LaGrange.

Andrew Czech hit a sacrifice fly to left field, moving Miller to third base, before Brandon McIlwain's single up the middle gave the visitors a three-run lead. Wild Things closer Gyeongju Kim secured his league-leading twentieth save of the season in the bottom of the ninth, tying the series with a 6-3 victory.

The Slammers will go for a series-clinching victory tomorrow, August 15, on 815 Night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

