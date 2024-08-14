Dawson Hits for Cycle as Boomers Cruise Past Evansville

August 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Chase Dawson became the third member of the Schaumburg Boomers to hit for the cycle, completing the feat with a triple in the bottom of the eighth as the Boomers logged a season high 18 hits in breezing to a 13-1 win over the Evansville Otters on Wednesday night.

Dawson opened his evening by putting the Boomers on the board with an opposite field solo homer off the light pole in left-center. Andrew Sojka would add an RBI double in the frame. Schaumburg scored in six different innings and had runner runners on base in seven to cruise to the victory. Anthony Calarco connected on a solo homer in the third to push the lead to 3-0. The Boomers broke open the game and chased Evansville start Zach Smith in the fourth with four runs. Christian Fedko posted an RBI single in the frame with Aaron Simmons adding a two-run single and Brett Milazzo an RBI single as well. Dawson singled in the frame for his second hit.

Calarco became the third player to post a multi-homer game with a 107mph missile to right for a two-run blast in the sixth. Dawson doubled home a run the other way to left in the seventh and completed the feat with the triple to score Tyler Depreta-Johnson in the eighth.

Cole Cook enjoyed the run support in his first start of the season against Evansville, twirling six shutout innings allowing just four hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Cook had thrown 14.2 consecutive innings without allowing a run. Dallas Woolfolk tossed two innings and Jake Joyce finished out the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth. The pitching staff struck out 10 in the game.

Dawson finished with four hits and four RBIs in the first cycle in the Frontier League since James Nelson of New Jersey competed the feat last year on June 10. The cycle marked the first for the Boomers since Matt McGarry on June 18, 2021. Justin Vasquez was the first player for the Boomers to hit for the cycle on June 8, 2014. All nine members of the lineup posted a hit with six tallying multiple while six players drove home runs with five recording more than one. Calarco drove home three and doubled his season homerun total. Brett Milazzo finished with three hits.

The Boomers (40-40) are back to the .500 mark and again in fourth place ahead of the series finale with Evansville tomorrow on a Business Day Game slated for a 12:00pm start as the team continues a stretch of 14 games in 13 days. LHP Daniel Paret (0-1, 6.75) is the scheduled starter for the fifth game of the set. There are just seven dates left at Wintrust Field on the 2024 schedule with the final home weekend beginning on Friday night. Tickets for all remaining contests are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

