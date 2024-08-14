Temporary Ban in North Franklin Township on Outdoor Burning, Fireworks Forces Cancellation of August 16 Fireworks Show

WASHINGTON, Pa. - North Franklin Township's Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to approve a temporary ban on outdoor burning in the township, including fireworks, as a result of little to no rain for weeks causing a danger to life and property. The ban includes residential and commercial fireworks and thus, the Washington Wild Things have cancelled their fireworks show planned for Friday night, August 16 postgame after the team plays the Lake Erie Crushers.

"On the advice of Fire Chief Dave Bane, North Franklin Township, Washington County has banned all outdoor burning in the township. Emergency Management Coordinator and Supervisor Chairman Bob Sabot said the ban goes into effect immediately.

The total lack of rain has created a dangerous hazard to life and property, Sabot said. A fire Saturday afternoon caught a large field on fire and nearly caught the homeowners house on fire in the western end of the township. Multiple fire companies responded.

The ban not only includes recreational burning, open pits and trash can burning but includes agricultural burning for residents and businesses. Both residential and commercial fireworks including those at Wild Things Park are included in the ban, Sabot said.

There has been little or no rain for weeks and the situation is now considered dangerous.

"No burning period until we get substantial rain," Sabot said.

Adding to the problem was the heat of the last eight weeks and rain which has continued to avoid the area. Additionally North Franklin is densely populated increasing the hazard.

"We need to be safe and cautious at this point," Sabot concluded."

Friday's game is still presented by McClellands Contracting & Roofing, LLC. It's also South Hills Community Night presented by Universal Windows Direct as the Wild Things take on the Crushers to open a six-game homestand.

The weekend also holds Baseball For All with an All-Star Trading Card Giveaway presented by Morgantown Printing & Binding (first 1,000 fans) and Greene County Community Night presented by Matt Moser State Farm Saturday as well as Harry Potter Night presented by Fired Up Art Studio with appearances by Dumbledore, Professor McGonagall and Luna Lovegood on a Blueprints Kids Eat Free Sunday.

At the time of this announcement, the playoff magic number for the Wild Things is four and the magic number for a West Division title is 12. The Wild Things are in Joliet getting set for Wednesday's middle game with the Joliet Slammers at 7:35/6:35 p.m. CT. Those holding tickets for Friday's game will receive a link by email for complimentary tickets to the team's first playoff game in 2024.

"We fully support North Franklin Township in helping to keep life and property in the township we call home safe," said vice president of baseball operations Kyle Dawson. "We're certainly disappointed by the ban, but it does not impact the family-friendly, first-class entertainment experience we will offer as we always do at Wild Things Park Friday night, through the rest of our season and beyond. We're hopeful for your support as our club pushes for a playoff spot and a West Division title as we continue to push for bringing a Frontier League championship to Washington and the tri-state area and hope that you'll join us throughout the rest of the season for great baseball and plenty of entertainment."

The Wild Things and Crushers will open the series Friday at Wild Things Park at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available for the nine remaining home games in the regular season and information on playoff tickets is coming soon as the team inches closer day-by-day to a postseason berth. Click here to reserve your seats for the remaining big nights at the ballyard, stop by the Ticket Return Box Office at Wild Things Park or call 866-456-WILD for tickets. Go Wild Things!

