Y'alls Franchise Takes Home Four Frontier League Post-Season Awards

September 9, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - Four members of the Florence Y'alls organization earned Frontier League Post-Season Awards, as announced by the league on Thursday afternoon.

Clubhouse manager Kee Stewart earned the Sam Hartsfield Award for Clubhouse Manager of the Year.

On the field, three members of the Y'alls lineup earned All-Star nods in the Frontier League's Midwestern Conference: shortstop Luis Pintor, outfielder Chad Sedio and catcher Trevor Craport.

Pintor is currently in the top-10 of the Frontier League in batting average, has 19 doubles, six home runs and 42 RBIs despite missing two weeks due to injury.

Sedio leads the Y'alls in batting average, leads the league in doubles, is in the top five in slugging percentage and has over 100 hits on the 2021 season.

Craport holds a large lead in the league's RBI race with nine more than second place. The catcher has 18 home runs, 17 stolen bases, a batting average of .311 and is seventh in the Frontier League in base hits.

All awards were voted on by GMs, managers, coaches, broadcasters and media members from around the Frontier League.

The Y'alls concludes the 10-game road trip with the Southern Illinois Miners on Thursday night at 7:05 CT in Marion, Illinois.

