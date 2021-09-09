'Cats Split Twin Bill with Miners in Home Finale
September 9, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (49-44) took the field at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for the final time this regular season on Thursday night. Their opponent, the rival Sussex County Miners (48-43), looked to sweep the twin bill and fend off elimination in the race for the Northeast Division Championship. It was "Hawaiian Night" as well as the crowd-favorite "Fans for Life Night" at the ballpark. The two teams battled in front of a crowd of 2,724.
GAME 1 | TRI-CITY 13 SUSSEX COUNTY 10
In a resumption of last night's game, suspended in the third inning due to heavy rain, the 'Cats quickly fell into a 6 to 2 hole, before answering with a 6 run inning in what would turn out to be a marathon second half of the game. The two teams would combine for 31 hits and 11 pitchers. The highlight of the game was Connor Lien's 447 foot grand slam to blow the game open and secure the ValleyCats win, moving into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division.
GAME 2 | SUSSEX COUNTY 7 TRI-CITY 0
Looking to expand upon their lead in the Atlantic Division, the 'Cats sent Jose Cruz (3-2) to the hill on short rest hoping to sweep the Miners. Cruz tossed 5 solid innings before being bitten by a 4 run Sussex County inning and taken out of the game.
The 'Cats were shutout by Miners starter Tyler Luneke (4-2), who spun a complete game, allowing just 4 hits.
The ValleyCats remain in the race for the Atlantic Division as the season draws to a finish. 2021 playoff tickets are now on sale.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from September 9, 2021
- 'Cats Split Twin Bill with Miners in Home Finale - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Wild Things Take Northeast With Aid, Salvage Finale in Little Falls Against Jackals - Washington Wild Things
- Equipe Quebec Rally In Ninth To Take Down Boulders - New York Boulders
- Lake Erie swept by Boomers in 5-1 loss - Lake Erie Crushers
- Boomers Notch 50th Win - Schaumburg Boomers
- Four 'Cats Named to All Star Team in Tri-City's Inaugural Season in the Frontier League - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Otters Recognized with Postseason Honors by Frontier League - Evansville Otters
- Frontier League Post-Season Awards Announced, WT's Organization Wins 8 Awards - Washington Wild Things
- Y'alls Franchise Takes Home Four Frontier League Post-Season Awards - Florence Y'alls
- Earley and Westcott Voted Postseason All-Stars - Southern Illinois Miners
- Central Division Champion Boomers Pile up Awards - Schaumburg Boomers
- Miners Rooting for Jackals - New Jersey Jackals
- Jackals Score Three Touchdowns, Drub Washington 21-8 - New Jersey Jackals
- Former Otters Pitcher Sittinger Gets MLB Call-Up with Diamondbacks - Evansville Otters
- Boulders Take Down Equipe Quebec in HR Derby - New York Boulders
- Florence Gets Sixth Last At-Bat Victory over Southern Illinois in 2021 - Florence Y'alls
- Grizzlies Drop Game Two to Windy City - Gateway Grizzlies
- Miners Lose Another Close Game to Florence - Southern Illinois Miners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City ValleyCats Stories
- 'Cats Split Twin Bill with Miners in Home Finale
- Four 'Cats Named to All Star Team in Tri-City's Inaugural Season in the Frontier League
- ValleyCats and Miners Paused Due to Rain
- 'Cats Launch 4 HR, Take Game One from Sussex County
- 'Cats Fight Back, Lose Late Lead to Split Series