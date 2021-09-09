'Cats Split Twin Bill with Miners in Home Finale

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (49-44) took the field at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for the final time this regular season on Thursday night. Their opponent, the rival Sussex County Miners (48-43), looked to sweep the twin bill and fend off elimination in the race for the Northeast Division Championship. It was "Hawaiian Night" as well as the crowd-favorite "Fans for Life Night" at the ballpark. The two teams battled in front of a crowd of 2,724.

GAME 1 | TRI-CITY 13 SUSSEX COUNTY 10

In a resumption of last night's game, suspended in the third inning due to heavy rain, the 'Cats quickly fell into a 6 to 2 hole, before answering with a 6 run inning in what would turn out to be a marathon second half of the game. The two teams would combine for 31 hits and 11 pitchers. The highlight of the game was Connor Lien's 447 foot grand slam to blow the game open and secure the ValleyCats win, moving into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division.

GAME 2 | SUSSEX COUNTY 7 TRI-CITY 0

Looking to expand upon their lead in the Atlantic Division, the 'Cats sent Jose Cruz (3-2) to the hill on short rest hoping to sweep the Miners. Cruz tossed 5 solid innings before being bitten by a 4 run Sussex County inning and taken out of the game.

The 'Cats were shutout by Miners starter Tyler Luneke (4-2), who spun a complete game, allowing just 4 hits.

The ValleyCats remain in the race for the Atlantic Division as the season draws to a finish. 2021 playoff tickets are now on sale.

