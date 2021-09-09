Four 'Cats Named to All Star Team in Tri-City's Inaugural Season in the Frontier League

September 9, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Frontier League of Professional Baseball announced their end of season awards and all star teams on Thursday afternoon. In the organization's inaugural season in the league, the ValleyCats received six honors overall, including four all star selections.

2021 ValleyCats selected to the Can-Am Conference's All Star Team:

Brad Zunica, First Baseman

Juan Silverio, Third Baseman

Denis Phipps, Designated Hitter

Trey Cochran-Gill, Relief Pitcher

The Frontier League also awarded groundskeeper Todd Vanostrand with the "Field of the Year" honor for his amazing and dedicated work at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

The ValleyCats would also like to congratulate Mark Singleais of the Albany Times Union on being named the Frontier League's "Writer of the Year" for his 'Cats coverage this season.

The Tri-City ValleyCats and their newly-named all stars take on the rival Sussex County Miners tonight in a doubleheader, beginning with the completion of last night's game (first pitch at 4 PM EST), in their regular season home finale, featuring fireworks presented by Price Chopper and Market32.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.