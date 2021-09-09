Jackals Score Three Touchdowns, Drub Washington 21-8

September 9, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release







LITTLE FALLS, NJ - Football season may be right around the corner, but the Jackals and Wild Things provided a football-like score in the second game of their three game series, with New Jersey steamrolling to a 21-8 win. The bludgeoning ensured the Wild Things would have to wait at least another day to clinch the Northeast Division title.

Dalton Combs and Justin Wylie continued to provide the spark in the middle of the Jackals order when they got the scoring started in the first inning. Combs ripped an RBI single to right to plate Todd Isaacs, which was followed by a double from Wylie to give the Jackals runners at second and third with one out. Josh Rehwaldt, the hero of game one, would lift a sac-fly to center to extend the New Jersey lead to 2-0 after one.

The lead would double in the second, thanks to a single from Nicco Toni and an Alex Kachler two run home run, his first of the season. Combs and Kachler (3-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 Runs Scored) would then both go deep in the third, pushing the lead to 8-0. Wylie added an RBI single in the fourth to make it 9-0.

Perhaps getting a bit too comfortable with the advantage, the Jackals stumbled in the top of the fifth. Washington received a leadoff homer from Tristan Peterson and then 11 of the next 13 batters would reach base, totaling 7 runs and narrowing the Jackal lead to 9-7.

In the sixth, the Jackals would turn back to Combs for insurance on the lead. He hit his second homer of the game, a two run round-trip to make it 11-7. The seventh inning featured an opening of the floodgates: Stanley Espinal doubled and scored on a Kachler double. Demetrius Moorer was hit by a pitch, Isaacs singled, Santiago Chirino walked with the bases loaded, Combs added a sac-fly and Wylie added the exclamation point with a three-run homer to make it 17-7. Four more runs were added in the 8th for the 21-8 final.

The two teams will wrap up the series Thursday night at 7:05pm. The Jackals will be seeking their third series sweep of the season. Tickets are still available at jackals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.