Grizzlies Drop Game Two to Windy City

Crestwood, IL - Miguel Ausua tosses a complete game in a ThunderBolts 12-3 victory over Gateway.

Payton Robertson got things started right away for Windy City in the bottom of the first with a lead-off triple. Jace Mercer scored him in the very next plate appearance with a groundout to make the score 1-0.

Miguel Ausua breezed through the Grizzlies order facing the minimum with the help of a double play in the first three innings holding Gateway scoreless.

Windy City opened things up in the third inning with the help of three Gateway errors. The Thunderbolts brought six runs home in the inning, all unearned, to break the game open at 7-0.

The Grizzlies would pick up a run in the top of the fourth due to a Jose Rosario RBI single that scored Jack Harris making the score 7-1. Harris' hit, Gateway's first of the game, extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Windy City picked up five more runs in the fifth inning thanks to a bases clearing double by Rob Calabrese that was immediately followed up by a two-run home run from Rob Weissheier, which ties him for a team-leading eight with Dan Robinson, to break the game wide open at 12-1.

An RBI single from Andres Regnault that scored Jay Prather in the eighth inning made it a 10 run deficit at 12-2.

Dustin Woodcock drove in Justin Jones with an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning, but that was all the Grizzlies could muster.

Miguel Ausua picked up his first complete game of the year and his ninth win, which puts him in a tie for fifth place in the Frontier League, in the 12-3 Bolts win.

The rubber match of the series will take place Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 CT at Ozinga Field in Crestwood, Illinois.

