Wild Things Take Northeast With Aid, Salvage Finale in Little Falls Against Jackals

LITTLE FALLS, NJ - After clinching the Northeast Division by virtue of Sussex County's loss to Tri-City in the resumed game from last night, Washington took the field and salvaged a game against the New Jersey Jackals by winning 6-4.

Washington took the lead in the finale in the first. Bralin Jackson plated Scotty Dubrule, who had reached on a fielder's choice with a single for his 67th RBI, tying him for 5th in the league in the category.

Josh Rehwaldt gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead in the home half of the first with a two-run single before being back picked at first base to end the inning. The next runs of the game came across in the top of the fourth for Washington as the Things re-took the lead for a short time. Grant Heyman hit a sacrifice fly and Hector Roa singled home the second run of the frame to give Washington a 3-2 lead.

New Jersey re-took the lead in the bottom of the inning when Alex Kachler continued his hot series at the dish with a two-run single making it 4-3. Washington tied the game in the sixth on a sac fly by Hector Roa to plate Grant Heyman, who had tripled to start the inning. Cody Young then homered to give Washington a 5-4 advantage.

Daren Osby tossed six innings in the contest before leaving in line for the win, which he got: his sixth. Grant Heyman homered in the eighth after Dan Kubiuk tossed a scoreless seventh on the mound. The homer was Heyman's 11th of the year. BJ Sabol worked a scoreless eighth and Zach Strecker earned his 22nd save of the season in the ninth, a new career season high for the league's saves king.

The freshly-crowned Northeast Division champions return home for the final series of the regular season that will be contested against the Tri-City ValleyCats, who are in a fight for the Atlantic Division title. Friday's game starts at 7:05 p.m. at Wild Things Park. You can get tickets for the weekend set and the first two FLDS games now at wildthingstickets.com.

