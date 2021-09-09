Earley and Westcott Voted Postseason All-Stars

September 9, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Southern Illinois Miners News Release







Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners are proud to announce that outfielder Nolan Earley and starting pitcher Zac Westcott have been voted Postseason All-Stars in the Midwestern Conference of the Frontier League in 2021.

Earley returned to the Miners for his fourth season with the club in 2021 after also playing for Southern Illinois from 2016-18, and has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career as a steady presence in the lineup, batting .308 with 11 home runs, 59 RBIs, 19 doubles, and 102 total hits entering play tonight while also playing in all 92 games in right field. He ranks tied for first in games played, and is top-10 in the Frontier League in hits while also placing inside the top-15 in RBIs

In the course of this season, Earley has also set franchise records for games played, hits, doubles, and RBIs. The all-star nod in 2021 is his first such award of any kind in the Frontier League, midseason or postseason.

Westcott originally signed with the Miners in the 2019-20 offseason, and he has put up an outstanding campaign in his first season in Southern Illinois, with a 13-3 record and a 3.31 ERA over 20 games (18 starts). Entering play tonight, he leads the Frontier League in wins and is second with 117 innings pitched while also ranking fifth in the circuit with 98 strikeouts and top-10 in ERA. In addition, his three complete games tie him for first in the league.

The Weston, Florida native has also tied the Miners' franchise record for wins in a single season, and is the first 13-game winner in the Frontier League since league hall-of-famer Scott Dunn (15) and Gateway's Tim Brown (13) accomplished the feat in 2013. It is the second time that Westcott has earned all-star honors in his four seasons in the Frontier League (2018), but the first time that he has been named a postseason all-star.

"Our coaching staff could not be happier for Nolan and Zac," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "Nolan has been such a consistently successful Miner for so many years, and this is a well-deserved honor. He is one of those guys that comes to play every day, is always available to be in the lineup, plays his position so well, and brings quality at-bats to every game.

"Zac came in as a veteran starter, and not only performed as an ace every five days, but brought leadership, consistency, and high energy to our pitching staff," Pinto added. "We are proud of both of them for what they have accomplished this year."

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. In addition, they have sent 60 players to MLB organizations in their 14 years of operation. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.