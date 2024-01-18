Wranglers Recall Murphy from Rush

January 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Murphy has five wins in 12 starts with the Rush this season, including a 33-save win over Iowa on New Year's Eve. The Hudson Falls, N.Y. native is a highly-touted rookie prospect from Union College, and has split time between assignment in Rapid City and Calgary.

Rapid City hosts the Idaho Steelheads Friday and Saturday on College Night, presented by Bud Light, and Wild Wild West Night, presented by Hart Ranch Camping Resort and Liberty Tax. Both games start at 7:05 p.m. at The Monument.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.