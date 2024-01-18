Thunder Sign Defenseman Bray Crowder

Defenseman Bray Crowder with the Indy Fuel

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Bray Crowder to a standard player contract.

Crowder, 25, joins the Thunder after splitting 21 games this season between the Allen Americans and Indy Fuel. The right-shooting defenseman has seven points in 61 ECHL games with the Indy Fuel, Allen Americans, Atlanta Gladiators, Cincinnati Cyclones and Wichita Thunder.

Prior to his professional career, Crowder played four seasons at Miami University (Ohio) and recorded 15 points in 95 games.

