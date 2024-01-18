Admirals Bring Aboard Clarke as Assistant Coach

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today that Brent Clarke has been hired as an Assistant Coach.

Clarke will join General Manager & Head Coach Jeff Carr and current Assistant Coach Joel Rumpel on the bench for his first game on Friday night against the Newfoundland Growlers.

"We are happy to add another assistant coach in Brent Clarke," said Carr. "Organizationally from top to bottom, we all agreed that we wanted more from our staff to help with player development and a longer-term development plan with our affiliate. We feel that adding Coach Clarke will solidify our staff which in turn will help us win games. Brent is really good at developing players and working with centermen. Joel, Brent, and I will mesh well and will complement each other for the rest of the season."

Clarke, 37, joins the Admirals hockey operations staff after spending the last two seasons with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL). He began his coaching career in 2014-15 when he was the Head Coach of the Watertown Wolves (FHL). Clarke eventually became the Head Coach of the Elmira Enforcers (FPHL) from 2018 to 2020.

In 2021-22, he was named the General Manager and Head Coach of Watertown and led the Wolves to a championship. Clarke was also named FPHL Coach of the Year.

When Carr was named an Assistant Coach for the Norfolk Admirals in September 2022, Clarke became Carr's replacement as Head Coach for Knoxville. In his first season as the bench boss, Clarke led the Ice Bears to a 32-22-3-0 record and their third straight playoff appearance.

As a player, the Toronto, ON native played 10 seasons as a professional with stints in the IHL, SPHL, ECHL, CHL, FHL, and FPHL. His most notable season came in 2012-13 when he was a member of the Pensacola Ice Flyers (SPHL). Clarke was an assistant captain and captured an SPHL championship.

"I am super excited to be joining the Norfolk Admirals organization," said Clarke. "I want to thank Patrick Cavanagh and Jeff Carr for this incredible opportunity. I have coached with Jeff before and I am very excited to work with him once again."

